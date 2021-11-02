coinlib monorepo

A nodejs library providing a unified API for sending and receiving crypto payments for multiple coin networks.

Setting Up

Install root dependencies:

npm install

Install dependencies for packages and link them together (done by lerna)

npm run bs

Execute tests (done by Jest)

npm run test

Contribution guide

Pull Request process

Ensure following branch naming conventions <tag>/<subject_message> ; Ensure following commit message conventions (templated); Ensure test and linting are executed successfully; You may merge the Pull Request in once you have the sign-off of other developers, or if you do not have permission to do that, you may request the reviewer to merge it for you;

Commit message template

Run

git config commit.template ./.gitmessage

Adding new assets

Importing packages

Use lerna to import packages (More info in lerna docs)

Configuring assets

Add payment factory to packages/coinlib/src/constants.ts

Registering assets

Add payment config to packages/coinlib/src/types.ts

Abstractions to implement

Find types and interfaces at packages/coinlib-common/src/

Usage

npm i @bitaccess/coinlib

See @bitaccess/coinlib README for usage.

Packages

@bitaccess/coinlib - Wrapper for all coins

@bitaccess/coinlib-common - Common interfaces

@bitaccess/coinlib-bitcoin - BTC

@bitaccess/coinlib-ethereum - ETH & ERC20

@bitaccess/coinlib-litecoin - LTC

@bitaccess/coinlib-doge - DOGE

@bitaccess/coinlib-bitcoin-cash - BCH

@bitaccess/coinlib-tron - TRX

@bitaccess/coinlib-stellar - XLM

@bitaccess/coinlib-ripple - XRP

Publishing new version

Note: Never use npm version , it doesn't work with monorepo

Version types

patch - fixes only, no feature or breaking changes

- fixes only, no feature or breaking changes minor - feature changes

- feature changes major - breaking changes

Steps to publish

Run tests npm run test Boostrap packages npm run bs Create version commit and publish to npm lerna publish (patch|minor|major)

or