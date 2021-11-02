openbase logo
@faast/payments-common

by bitaccess
4.7.0 (see all)

A unified nodejs API for sending and receiving crypto payments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

coinlib monorepo

A nodejs library providing a unified API for sending and receiving crypto payments for multiple coin networks.

Setting Up

  1. Install root dependencies:
npm install
  1. Install dependencies for packages and link them together (done by lerna)
npm run bs
  1. Execute tests (done by Jest)
npm run test

Contribution guide

Pull Request process

  1. Ensure following branch naming conventions <tag>/<subject_message>;
  2. Ensure following commit message conventions (templated);
  3. Ensure test and linting are executed successfully;
  4. You may merge the Pull Request in once you have the sign-off of other developers, or if you do not have permission to do that, you may request the reviewer to merge it for you;

Commit message template

Run

git config commit.template  ./.gitmessage

Adding new assets

Importing packages

Use lerna to import packages (More info in lerna docs)

Configuring assets

Add payment factory to packages/coinlib/src/constants.ts

Registering assets

Add payment config to packages/coinlib/src/types.ts

Abstractions to implement

Find types and interfaces at packages/coinlib-common/src/

Usage

npm i @bitaccess/coinlib

See @bitaccess/coinlib README for usage.

Packages

Publishing new version

Note: Never use npm version, it doesn't work with monorepo

Version types

  • patch - fixes only, no feature or breaking changes
  • minor - feature changes
  • major - breaking changes

Steps to publish

  1. Run tests npm run test
  2. Boostrap packages npm run bs
  3. Create version commit and publish to npm lerna publish (patch|minor|major)

or

  1. Create a new version commit lerna version (patch|minor|major)
  2. Publish to npm lerna publish from-git

