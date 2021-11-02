A nodejs library providing a unified API for sending and receiving crypto payments for multiple coin networks.
npm install
npm run bs
npm run test
Run
git config commit.template ./.gitmessage
Use lerna to import packages (More info in lerna docs)
Add payment factory to
packages/coinlib/src/constants.ts
Add payment config to
packages/coinlib/src/types.ts
Find types and interfaces at
packages/coinlib-common/src/
npm i @bitaccess/coinlib
See @bitaccess/coinlib README for usage.
Note: Never use
npm version, it doesn't work with monorepo
patch - fixes only, no feature or breaking changes
minor - feature changes
major - breaking changes
npm run test
npm run bs
lerna publish (patch|minor|major)
or
lerna version (patch|minor|major)
lerna publish from-git