An Atomic Application Framework based on Typescript.
基于 Typescript 的原子化应用框架。
The atomized development model can reduce development and iteration to a featherweight level and is more friendly to team development.
FaasJS officially provides plugins such as HTTP, Knex, etc., so that developers can start developing business immediately.
The FaaS architecture guarantees the independence between cloud functions and prevents a single error from causing the failure of the entire system.
FaasJS has built-in automated testing tools to facilitate developers to automate the testing of cloud functions.
FaasJS has a simple and easy-to-use plug-in mechanism that allows developers to extend functions and plugins freely.
npx create-faas-app --name faasjs --example --noprovider
// index.func.ts
// all cloud function file should be ended with .func.ts
import { useFunc } from '@faasjs/func'
import { useHttp } from '@faasjs/http'
export default useFunc(function() {
useHttp() // use http plugin
return async function () {
return 'Hello, world' // response content
}
})
// __tests__/index.test.ts
// all unit test file should be ended with .test.ts
import { FuncWarper } from '@faasjs/test'
import Func from '../index.func'
describe('index', function () {
test('should work', async function () {
// wrap the cloud function
const func = new FuncWarper(Func);
// mock the request
const { statusCode, data } = await func.JSONhandler()
// expect the response with 200 status
expect(statusCode).toEqual(200)
// expect the response content is 'Hello, world'
expect(data).toEqual('Hello, world')
});
});