@faasjs/cli

by faasjs
0.0.2-beta.374 (see all)

An Atomic Application Framework based on Typescript

Documentation
374

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

FaasJS

License: MIT

An Atomic Application Framework based on Typescript.

基于 Typescript 的原子化应用框架。

Features

High development efficiency

The atomized development model can reduce development and iteration to a featherweight level and is more friendly to team development.

FaasJS officially provides plugins such as HTTP, Knex, etc., so that developers can start developing business immediately.

High maintainability

The FaaS architecture guarantees the independence between cloud functions and prevents a single error from causing the failure of the entire system.

FaasJS has built-in automated testing tools to facilitate developers to automate the testing of cloud functions.

High scalability

FaasJS has a simple and easy-to-use plug-in mechanism that allows developers to extend functions and plugins freely.

Get Started

npx create-faas-app --name faasjs --example --noprovider

Cloud function's file

// index.func.ts
// all cloud function file should be ended with .func.ts
import { useFunc } from '@faasjs/func'
import { useHttp } from '@faasjs/http'

export default useFunc(function() {
  useHttp() // use http plugin

  return async function () {
    return 'Hello, world' // response content
  }
})

Unit test's file

// __tests__/index.test.ts
// all unit test file should be ended with .test.ts
import { FuncWarper } from '@faasjs/test'
import Func from '../index.func'

describe('index', function () {
  test('should work', async function () {
    // wrap the cloud function
    const func = new FuncWarper(Func);

    // mock the request
    const { statusCode, data } = await func.JSONhandler()

    // expect the response with 200 status
    expect(statusCode).toEqual(200)
    // expect the response content is 'Hello, world'
    expect(data).toEqual('Hello, world')
  });
});

Official website

CHANGELOG

CONTRIBUTING

