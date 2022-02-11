FaasJS

An Atomic Application Framework based on Typescript.

基于 Typescript 的原子化应用框架。

Features

High development efficiency

The atomized development model can reduce development and iteration to a featherweight level and is more friendly to team development.

FaasJS officially provides plugins such as HTTP, Knex, etc., so that developers can start developing business immediately.

High maintainability

The FaaS architecture guarantees the independence between cloud functions and prevents a single error from causing the failure of the entire system.

FaasJS has built-in automated testing tools to facilitate developers to automate the testing of cloud functions.

High scalability

FaasJS has a simple and easy-to-use plug-in mechanism that allows developers to extend functions and plugins freely.

Get Started

npx create-faas-app --name faasjs --example --noprovider

Cloud function's file

import { useFunc } from '@faasjs/func' import { useHttp } from '@faasjs/http' export default useFunc( function ( ) { useHttp() return async function ( ) { return 'Hello, world' } })

Unit test's file

import { FuncWarper } from '@faasjs/test' import Func from '../index.func' describe( 'index' , function ( ) { test( 'should work' , async function ( ) { const func = new FuncWarper(Func); const { statusCode, data } = await func.JSONhandler() expect(statusCode).toEqual( 200 ) expect(data).toEqual( 'Hello, world' ) }); });

Official website

CHANGELOG

CONTRIBUTING