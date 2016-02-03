tween

Simple, purely functional tweening function.

Installation

$ npm install /tween

Usage

var tween = require ( '@f/tween' ) var applyStyles = require ( '@f/apply-styles' ) function animate ( element, start, end, duration, easing, cb ) { var tick = tween(start, end) var t = 0 requestAnimationFrame( function ticker ( ) { var props = tick(t) applyStyles(element, props) if (props !== end) { t++ requestAnimationFrame(ticker) } else { cb() } }) } animate(element, { width : 10 , left : 2 }, { width : 100 , left : 200 })

API

- An easing function that takes a tick value and interpolates it according to some easing function. Defaults to linear. interval - The tick length you want to use, in milliseconds. Defaults to 16.66ms (i.e. a single requestAnimationFrame timer).

Returns: A partially applied function that accepts a single parameter, t and returns the interpolated properties for that tick. The t parameter is a unitless value that corresponds to the frame of the tween you are requesting. So, if you are using requestAnimationFrame and the default interval, you just increment t once for each tick. t does not need to be an integer.

License

MIT