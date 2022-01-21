The swiss army chainsaw of terminal emulators
Main website: extraterm.org
Extraterm is an open source project to build a terminal emulator and expand it with new features to support modern workflows and do more than just act like a glorified teletype.
More background information is in the Why document.
See the Features and Screenshots
The primary developer is Simon Edwards. Extraterm logos were designed and provided by Gabriel Harel.
See the more detailed features list.
Download and try it out on Linux, Windows+Cygwin and macOS
⚠️ Extraterm is in development and roughly 'beta' in quality. It is generally stable, but don't be too surprised if you encounter a few bugs. Use at your own risk. ⚠️
With that out of the way, the primary author does use it as their main terminal emulator on a daily basis. The basics are in place and it will run most common terminal applications such as vi, emacs and joe without problems and even more demanding applications such as midnight commander.
Nightly builds of the
master branch can be downloaded here.