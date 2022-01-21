The swiss army chainsaw of terminal emulators

Main website: extraterm.org

About

Extraterm is an open source project to build a terminal emulator and expand it with new features to support modern workflows and do more than just act like a glorified teletype.

More background information is in the Why document.

Capture and reuse command output as new command input

Manipulate and copy text without leaving the keyboard

Slice and dice command output like a text editor

Display images directly

See the Features list for more

See the Features and Screenshots

The primary developer is Simon Edwards. Extraterm logos were designed and provided by Gabriel Harel.

Features

Supports Linux and macOS, and on Windows WSL, CMD, PowerShell and Cygwin

Multiple tabs and panes, split and tiled any way you like

Images in terminal

GPU accelerated rendering

24 bit color

Color emoji on all platforms

Font ligatures

Keyboard friendly "Command Palette"

Text selection using cursor/keyboard, block selections, multi-cursor selections

Text zoom

Configurable key bindings

Global shortcuts

Unicode support

Search

Shell integration; can isolate and 'frame' command output. (bash, zsh and fish supported)

Easy uploads and downloads using the shell integration

Command output is editable in place. Multi-cursor editing

Previous command output can be used as input for new commands

Supports iTerm2 and TextMate themes

Multiple windows

MIT license

...much more to come

See the more detailed features list.

News

News is here

Download

Download and try it out on Linux, Windows+Cygwin and macOS

⚠️ Extraterm is in development and roughly 'beta' in quality. It is generally stable, but don't be too surprised if you encounter a few bugs. Use at your own risk. ⚠️

With that out of the way, the primary author does use it as their main terminal emulator on a daily basis. The basics are in place and it will run most common terminal applications such as vi, emacs and joe without problems and even more demanding applications such as midnight commander.

Nightly builds of the master branch can be downloaded here.

Further Information