eea

@extraterm/extraterm-extension-api

by Simon Edwards
0.13.0 (see all)

The swiss army chainsaw of terminal emulators

Readme

Extraterm logo

The swiss army chainsaw of terminal emulators

Main website: extraterm.org

Build Status

About

Extraterm is an open source project to build a terminal emulator and expand it with new features to support modern workflows and do more than just act like a glorified teletype.

More background information is in the Why document.

  • Capture and reuse command output as new command input
  • Manipulate and copy text without leaving the keyboard
  • Slice and dice command output like a text editor
  • Display images directly
  • See the Features list for more

Directly edit and execute command output

See the Features and Screenshots

The primary developer is Simon Edwards. Extraterm logos were designed and provided by Gabriel Harel.

Features

  • Supports Linux and macOS, and on Windows WSL, CMD, PowerShell and Cygwin
  • Multiple tabs and panes, split and tiled any way you like
  • Images in terminal
  • GPU accelerated rendering
  • 24 bit color
  • Color emoji on all platforms
  • Font ligatures
  • Keyboard friendly "Command Palette"
  • Text selection using cursor/keyboard, block selections, multi-cursor selections
  • Text zoom
  • Configurable key bindings
  • Global shortcuts
  • Unicode support
  • Search
  • Shell integration; can isolate and 'frame' command output. (bash, zsh and fish supported)
  • Easy uploads and downloads using the shell integration
  • Command output is editable in place. Multi-cursor editing
  • Previous command output can be used as input for new commands
  • Supports iTerm2 and TextMate themes
  • Multiple windows
  • MIT license
  • ...much more to come

See the more detailed features list.

News

News is here

Download

Download and try it out on Linux, Windows+Cygwin and macOS

⚠️ Extraterm is in development and roughly 'beta' in quality. It is generally stable, but don't be too surprised if you encounter a few bugs. Use at your own risk. ⚠️

With that out of the way, the primary author does use it as their main terminal emulator on a daily basis. The basics are in place and it will run most common terminal applications such as vi, emacs and joe without problems and even more demanding applications such as midnight commander.

Nightly builds of the master branch can be downloaded here.

Further Information

