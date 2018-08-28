Writes the stats of a build to a file.
$ npm install --save-dev stats-webpack-plugin
var StatsPlugin = require('stats-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new StatsPlugin('stats.json', {
chunkModules: true,
exclude: [/node_modules[\\\/]react/]
})
]
};
Give webpack the
--profile flag or set
profile: true in
webpack.config to get detailed timing measurements.
See Webpack Profiling for more detail.
new StatsPlugin(path: string, [options])
path: The path of the result file, relative to your output folder.
options: Options passed to stats.toJson
git clone git://github.com/unindented/stats-webpack-plugin.git
Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.