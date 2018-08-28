Stats plugin for webpack

Writes the stats of a build to a file.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev stats-webpack-plugin

Usage

var StatsPlugin = require ( 'stats-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new StatsPlugin( 'stats.json' , { chunkModules : true , exclude : [ /node_modules[\\\/]react/ ] }) ] };

Give webpack the --profile flag or set profile: true in webpack.config to get detailed timing measurements. See Webpack Profiling for more detail.

API

new StatsPlugin(path: string, [options])

path : The path of the result file, relative to your output folder.

: The path of the result file, relative to your output folder. options : Options passed to stats.toJson

Code: git clone git://github.com/unindented/stats-webpack-plugin.git

Home: https://github.com/unindented/stats-webpack-plugin/

Contributors

Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented@gmail.com)

Izaak Schroeder (izaak.schroeder@gmail.com)

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Daniel Perez Alvarez (unindented.org). This is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the LICENSE file.