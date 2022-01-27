A cross-platform version of Node's
child_process.spawn as an async function that returns a promise. Supports Node 8 LTS and up.
import spawnAsync from '@expo/spawn-async';
(async function () {
let resultPromise = spawnAsync('echo', ['hello', 'world']);
let spawnedChildProcess = resultPromise.child;
try {
let {
pid,
output: [stdout, stderr],
stdout,
stderr,
status,
signal,
} = await resultPromise;
} catch (e) {
console.error(e.stack);
// The error object also has the same properties as the result object
}
})();
spawnAsync takes the same arguments as
child_process.spawn. Its options are the same as those of
child_process.spawn plus:
ignoreStdio: whether to ignore waiting for the child process's stdio streams to close before resolving the result promise. When ignoring stdio, the returned values for
stdout and
stderr will be empty strings. The default value of this option is
false.
It returns a promise whose result is an object with these properties:
pid: the process ID of the spawned child process
output: an array with stdout and stderr's output
stdout: a string of what the child process wrote to stdout
stderr: a string of what the child process wrote to stderr
status: the exit code of the child process
signal: the signal (ex:
SIGTERM) used to stop the child process if it did not exit on its own
If there's an error running the child process or it exits with a non-zero status code,
spawnAsync rejects the returned promise. The Error object also has the properties listed above.
Sometimes you may want to access the child process object--for example, if you wanted to attach event handlers to
stdio or
stderr and process data as it is available instead of waiting for the process to be resolved.
You can do this by accessing
.child on the Promise that is returned by
spawnAsync.
Here is an example:
(async () => {
let ffmpeg$ = spawnAsync('ffmpeg', ['-i', 'path/to/source.flac', '-codec:a', 'libmp3lame', '-b:a', '320k', '-ar', '44100', 'path/to/output.mp3']);
let childProcess = ffmpeg$.child;
childProcess.stdout.on('data', (data) => {
console.log(`ffmpeg stdout: ${data}`);
});
childProcess.stderr.on('data', (data) => {
console.error(`ffmpeg stderr: ${data}`);
});
let result = await ffmpeg$;
console.log(`ffmpeg pid ${result.pid} exited with code ${result.code}`);
})();