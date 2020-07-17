@exponent/react-native-read-more-text

Installation

npm i react-native- read -more- text

or with yarn

yarn add react-native- read -more- text

Props

Prop Type Required Note onReady function no callback function to know when the component is ready children string yes String to render on read more component renderTruncatedFooter function no function that will replace the Read more label renderRevealedFooter function no function that will replace the Hide label

Try it on Expo

Usage