Node.js client library for the Auth0 platform.
npm install auth0
You can find this library documentation in this page.
For more information about auth0 check our documentation page.
This SDK is tested on the latest Node versions 8, 10, 12 and 14.
This client must be used to access Auth0's Authentication API.
The AuthenticationClient constructor takes an optional client ID, if specified it will be used as default value for all endpoints that accept a client ID.
var AuthenticationClient = require('auth0').AuthenticationClient;
var auth0 = new AuthenticationClient({
domain: '{YOUR_ACCOUNT}.auth0.com',
clientId: '{OPTIONAL_CLIENT_ID}',
});
The Auth0 Management API is meant to be used by back-end servers or trusted parties performing administrative tasks. Generally speaking, anything that can be done through the Auth0 dashboard (and more) can also be done through this API.
Initialize your client class with an API v2 token and a domain.
var ManagementClient = require('auth0').ManagementClient;
var management = new ManagementClient({
token: '{YOUR_API_V2_TOKEN}',
domain: '{YOUR_ACCOUNT}.auth0.com',
});
Note: When using at browser you should use
telemetry: false.
To obtain automatically a Management API token via the ManagementClient, you can specify the parameters
clientId,
clientSecret (use a Non Interactive Client) and optionally
scope.
Behind the scenes the Client Credentials Grant is used to obtain the
access_token and is by default cached for the duration of the returned
expires_in value.
var ManagementClient = require('auth0').ManagementClient;
var auth0 = new ManagementClient({
domain: '{YOUR_ACCOUNT}.auth0.com',
clientId: '{YOUR_NON_INTERACTIVE_CLIENT_ID}',
clientSecret: '{YOUR_NON_INTERACTIVE_CLIENT_SECRET}',
scope: 'read:users update:users',
});
Make sure your ClientId is allowed to request tokens from Management API in Auth0 Dashboard
To obtain a Management API token from your node backend, you can use Client Credentials Grant using your registered Auth0 Non Interactive Clients
var AuthenticationClient = require('auth0').AuthenticationClient;
var auth0 = new AuthenticationClient({
domain: '{YOUR_ACCOUNT}.auth0.com',
clientId: '{CLIENT_ID}',
clientSecret: '{CLIENT_SECRET}',
});
auth0.clientCredentialsGrant(
{
audience: 'https://{YOUR_ACCOUNT}.auth0.com/api/v2/',
scope: '{MANAGEMENT_API_SCOPES}',
},
function (err, response) {
if (err) {
// Handle error.
}
console.log(response.access_token);
}
);
Also you can request a token when the user authenticates using any of our client side SDKs, e.g. auth0.js.
Be aware that all methods can be used with promises or callbacks. However, when a callback is provided no promise will be returned.
// Using callbacks.
management.getUsers(function (err, users) {
if (err) {
// handle error.
}
console.log(users);
});
// Using promises.
management
.getUsers()
.then(function (users) {
console.log(users);
})
.catch(function (err) {
// Handle error.
});
The types for this library are currently maintained by the community at Definitely Typed. The team is planning taking ownership of this library as discussed in https://github.com/auth0/node-auth0/issues/572. After the team has taken ownership we will remove this net from the Readme.
Error: Can't resolve 'superagent-proxy' when bundling with Webpack
We have a dependency on
rest-facade which
requires but doesn't include
superagent-proxy. This SDK doesn't support proxies, so this dependency is not required. To workaround this you can add the following to your
webpack.config.js:
resolve: {
alias: {
'superagent-proxy': false
}
}
Or install
superagent-proxy yourself.
Auth0 helps you to:
If you have found a bug or if you have a feature request, please report them at this repository issues section. Please do not report security vulnerabilities on the public GitHub issue tracker. The Responsible Disclosure Program details the procedure for disclosing security issues.
This project is licensed under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.