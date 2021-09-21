mux

A simple and convenient function that resolves promises in data structures like arrays, objects, Maps, and Sets

What is mux?

Mux is a function that multiplexes promises in nested data structures and resolves them like this:

await mux({ a : asyncFunction1(), b : asyncFunction2(), }); { a : result1, b : result2, }

Installing mux

yarn add @expo/mux

And import it like this:

import mux from '@expo/mux' ;

More examples

You can also pass in deeply nested data structures like this:

await mux({ a : { b : asyncFunction1(), }, }); { a : { b : result1, }, }

Mux supports several standard JavaScript data structures:

await mux( new Set ([ asyncFunction1(), asyncFunction2(), ])); new Set ([ result1, result2, ])

And if your promises themselves result in data structures, mux will recurse into them and resolve the nested promises.

await mux([ Promise .resolve({ a : asyncFunction1(), }), ]); [ { a : result1, }, ]

Check out the test suite for even more examples.

Interesting use cases

If you've discovered a particularly interesting way to use mux, add it here and send a PR to share it.