This readme is for gulp-babel v8 + Babel v7 Check the 7.x branch for docs with Babel v6 usage
Use next generation JavaScript, today, with Babel
Issues with the output should be reported on the Babel issue tracker.
Install
gulp-babel if you want to get the pre-release of the next version of
gulp-babel.
# Babel 7
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-babel @babel/core @babel/preset-env
# Babel 6
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-babel@7 babel-core babel-preset-env
const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(babel({
presets: ['@babel/preset-env']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
See the Babel options, except for
sourceMaps and
filename which is handled for you. Also, keep in mind that options will be loaded from config files that apply to each file.
Use gulp-sourcemaps like this:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const concat = require('gulp-concat');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(babel({
presets: ['@babel/preset-env']
}))
.pipe(concat('all.js'))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
Files in the stream are annotated with a
babel property, which contains the metadata from
babel.transform().
const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
const through = require('through2');
function logBabelMetadata() {
return through.obj((file, enc, cb) => {
console.log(file.babel.test); // 'metadata'
cb(null, file);
});
}
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/**/*.js')
.pipe(babel({
// plugin that sets some metadata
plugins: [{
post(file) {
file.metadata.test = 'metadata';
}
}]
}))
.pipe(logBabelMetadata())
)
If you're attempting to use features such as generators, you'll need to add
transform-runtime as a plugin, to include the Babel runtime. Otherwise, you'll receive the error:
regeneratorRuntime is not defined.
Install the runtime:
$ npm install --save-dev @babel/plugin-transform-runtime
$ npm install --save @babel/runtime
Use it as plugin:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const babel = require('gulp-babel');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(babel({
plugins: ['@babel/transform-runtime']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
MIT © Sindre Sorhus