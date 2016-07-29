openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@exponent/electron-cookies

by expo
2.0.0 (see all)

Provides document.cookie support for Electron

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

946

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electron-cookies

Provides document.cookie support for Electron. For use with Amplitude and Google Analytics in Electron.

The underlying cookie implementation is Salesforce's tough-cookie library and Exponent's WebStorageCookieStore for persistence.

Installation

npm install @exponent/electron-cookies --save

Usage

import ElectronCookies from '@exponent/electron-cookies';

// Add support for document.cookie, using the given origin (protocol, host, and
// port)
ElectronCookies.enable({
  origin: 'https://example.com',
});

// Remove support for document.cookie. Cookies are not cleared from the
// underlying storage.
ElectronCookies.disable();

Behavior

When getting or setting a cookie, the browser needs to know the current URL of the page.

In Electron, HTML files are usually served from the local filesystem, which has no domain. electron-cookies provides you a way to specify the origin of the URL to use:

ElectronCookies.enable({ origin: 'https://example.com' });

This tells electron-cookies the origin of the URL to use when accessing cookies. The path of the URL is the relative path from the app's root to the path of the HTML file. So if the app is at /Users/you/Desktop/ and the HTML file is at /Users/you/Desktop/web/index.html, the synthesized URL will be https://example.com/web/index.html.

Alternatively, if you omit an origin, the full file: URL of the HTML file is used instead.

Google Analytics

To use Google Analytics in Electron, we use code like this:

<script>
  (function(i,s,o,g,r,a,m){i['GoogleAnalyticsObject']=r;i[r]=i[r]||function(){
  (i[r].q=i[r].q||[]).push(arguments)},i[r].l=1*new Date();a=s.createElement(o),
  m=s.getElementsByTagName(o)[0];a.async=1;a.src=g;m.parentNode.insertBefore(a,m)
  })(window,document,'script','https://www.google-analytics.com/analytics.js','ga');

  (() => {
    'use strict';
    let ElectronCookies = require('@exponent/electron-cookies');
    ElectronCookies.enable({ origin: 'https://example.com' });

    ga('create', GOOGLE_ANALYTICS_ID, 'auto');
    ga('set', 'location', 'https://example.com/');
    ga('set', 'checkProtocolTask', null);
    ga('send', 'pageview');
  })();
</script>

Notable changes to the standard code include:

  • The analytics script URL is prefixed with https: instead of inheriting the page's protocol
  • We enable electron-cookies
  • We set the location field in Google Analytics
  • The checkProtocolTask field is set to null to disable checking for a file: protocol

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial