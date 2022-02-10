openbase logo
@expo/traveling-fastlane-linux

by expo
1.15.3 (see all)

Tools for creating, running, and deploying universal Expo and React Native apps

Documentation
4.3K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

181

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

expo cli

Tools for creating, running, and deploying Universal Expo and React Native apps

📚 Read the Documentation | Contributing to Expo CLI

expo cli

📚 Documentation

Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!

🗺 Project Layout

PackageVersion
@expo/babel-preset-clibadges
@expo/configbadges
@expo/config-pluginsbadges
@expo/config-typesbadges
@expo/dev-serverbadges
@expo/dev-toolsbadges
expo-clibadges
expo-codemodbadges
expo-optimizebadges
@expo/image-utilsbadges
@expo/json-filebadges
@expo/metro-configbadges
@expo/next-adapterbadges
@expo/osascriptbadges
@expo/package-managerbadges
@expo/pkcs12badges
@expo/plistbadges
pod-installbadges
@expo/prebuild-configbadges
expo-pwabadges
@expo/schemerbadges
uri-schemebadges
@expo/webpack-configbadges
xdlbadges

🏅 Badges

Let everyone know your app can be run instantly in the Expo Go app!

runs with Expo Go

runs with Expo Go

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-000.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

[![runs with Expo Go](https://img.shields.io/badge/Runs%20with%20Expo%20Go-4630EB.svg?style=flat-square&logo=EXPO&labelColor=f3f3f3&logoColor=000)](https://expo.dev/client)

👏 Contributing

If you like the Expo CLI and want to help make it better then check out our contributing guide! Also check out the Expo repo to work on the Expo docs, modules, and components in the Expo SDK.

❓ FAQ

If you have questions about Expo and want answers, then check out our Frequently Asked Questions!

If you still have questions you can ask them on our forums or on Twitter @Expo.

💙 The Team

Curious about who makes Expo? Here are our team members!

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

