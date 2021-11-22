🚨 This package has been deprecated in favor of react-native-safe-area-context which works in Expo Go and across iOS, Android, and web!
Listen to status bar changes during incoming calls and other multi-tasking events 💙
Test in a simulator with (⌘ Y) to toggle the status bar height.
Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@bacon/status-bar-height-example
yarn add @expo/status-bar-height
Import the library into your JavaScript file:
import StatusBarHeight from '@expo/status-bar-height';
StatusBarHeight.addEventListener( (height: number) => {} )
Given a callback this will be invoked whenever the status bar height changes. The status bar height changes when another app is running a background activity.
StatusBarHeight.removeEventListener( (height: number) => {} )
The provided function will stop receiving updates
StatusBarHeight.getAsync(): Promise<number>
Get the current height of the status bar async.
const height = await StatusBarHeight.getAsync();