openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@expo/status-bar-height

by expo
0.0.1 (see all)

Listen to status bar changes during incoming calls and other multi-tasking events

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

311

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🚨 This package has been deprecated in favor of react-native-safe-area-context which works in Expo Go and across iOS, Android, and web!

@expo/status-bar-height

Listen to status bar changes during incoming calls and other multi-tasking events 💙

Test in a simulator with (⌘ Y) to toggle the status bar height.

Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@bacon/status-bar-height-example

Installation

yarn add @expo/status-bar-height

Usage

Import the library into your JavaScript file:

import StatusBarHeight from '@expo/status-bar-height';

Functions

StatusBarHeight.addEventListener( (height: number) => {} )

Given a callback this will be invoked whenever the status bar height changes. The status bar height changes when another app is running a background activity.

  • Phone Calls
  • Navigating
  • Facetime

StatusBarHeight.removeEventListener( (height: number) => {} )

The provided function will stop receiving updates

StatusBarHeight.getAsync(): Promise<number>

Get the current height of the status bar async.

const height = await StatusBarHeight.getAsync();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial