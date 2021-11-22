🚨 This package has been deprecated in favor of react-native-safe-area-context which works in Expo Go and across iOS, Android, and web!

Listen to status bar changes during incoming calls and other multi-tasking events 💙

Test in a simulator with (⌘ Y) to toggle the status bar height.

Snack: https://snack.expo.io/@bacon/status-bar-height-example

Installation

yarn add @expo/status-bar-height

Usage

Import the library into your JavaScript file:

import StatusBarHeight from '@expo/status-bar-height' ;

Functions

Given a callback this will be invoked whenever the status bar height changes. The status bar height changes when another app is running a background activity.

Phone Calls

Navigating

Facetime

The provided function will stop receiving updates

Get the current height of the status bar async.