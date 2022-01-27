A cross-platform version of Node's child_process.spawn as an async function that returns a promise. Supports Node 8 LTS and up.

import spawnAsync from '@expo/spawn-async' ; ( async function ( ) { let resultPromise = spawnAsync( 'echo' , [ 'hello' , 'world' ]); let spawnedChildProcess = resultPromise.child; try { let { pid, output : [stdout, stderr], stdout, stderr, status, signal, } = await resultPromise; } catch (e) { console .error(e.stack); } })();

API

spawnAsync takes the same arguments as child_process.spawn . Its options are the same as those of child_process.spawn plus:

ignoreStdio : whether to ignore waiting for the child process's stdio streams to close before resolving the result promise. When ignoring stdio, the returned values for stdout and stderr will be empty strings. The default value of this option is false .

It returns a promise whose result is an object with these properties:

pid : the process ID of the spawned child process

: the process ID of the spawned child process output : an array with stdout and stderr's output

: an array with stdout and stderr's output stdout : a string of what the child process wrote to stdout

: a string of what the child process wrote to stdout stderr : a string of what the child process wrote to stderr

: a string of what the child process wrote to stderr status : the exit code of the child process

: the exit code of the child process signal : the signal (ex: SIGTERM ) used to stop the child process if it did not exit on its own

If there's an error running the child process or it exits with a non-zero status code, spawnAsync rejects the returned promise. The Error object also has the properties listed above.

Accessing the child process

Sometimes you may want to access the child process object--for example, if you wanted to attach event handlers to stdio or stderr and process data as it is available instead of waiting for the process to be resolved.

You can do this by accessing .child on the Promise that is returned by spawnAsync .

Here is an example: