openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@expo/spawn-async

by expo
1.5.0 (see all)

A Promise-based interface into processes created by child_process.spawn

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

spawn-async CircleCI Build Status

A cross-platform version of Node's child_process.spawn as an async function that returns a promise. Supports Node 8 LTS and up.

Usage:

import spawnAsync from '@expo/spawn-async';

(async function () {
    let resultPromise = spawnAsync('echo', ['hello', 'world']);
    let spawnedChildProcess = resultPromise.child;
    try {
      let {
        pid,
        output: [stdout, stderr],
        stdout,
        stderr,
        status,
        signal,
      } = await resultPromise;
    } catch (e) {
       console.error(e.stack);
      // The error object also has the same properties as the result object
    }
})();

API

spawnAsync takes the same arguments as child_process.spawn. Its options are the same as those of child_process.spawn plus:

  • ignoreStdio: whether to ignore waiting for the child process's stdio streams to close before resolving the result promise. When ignoring stdio, the returned values for stdout and stderr will be empty strings. The default value of this option is false.

It returns a promise whose result is an object with these properties:

  • pid: the process ID of the spawned child process
  • output: an array with stdout and stderr's output
  • stdout: a string of what the child process wrote to stdout
  • stderr: a string of what the child process wrote to stderr
  • status: the exit code of the child process
  • signal: the signal (ex: SIGTERM) used to stop the child process if it did not exit on its own

If there's an error running the child process or it exits with a non-zero status code, spawnAsync rejects the returned promise. The Error object also has the properties listed above.

Accessing the child process

Sometimes you may want to access the child process object--for example, if you wanted to attach event handlers to stdio or stderr and process data as it is available instead of waiting for the process to be resolved.

You can do this by accessing .child on the Promise that is returned by spawnAsync.

Here is an example:

(async () => {
    let ffmpeg$ = spawnAsync('ffmpeg', ['-i', 'path/to/source.flac', '-codec:a', 'libmp3lame', '-b:a', '320k', '-ar', '44100', 'path/to/output.mp3']);
    let childProcess = ffmpeg$.child;
    childProcess.stdout.on('data', (data) => {
      console.log(`ffmpeg stdout: ${data}`);
    });
    childProcess.stderr.on('data', (data) => {
      console.error(`ffmpeg stderr: ${data}`);
    });
    let result = await ffmpeg$;
    console.log(`ffmpeg pid ${result.pid} exited with code ${result.code}`);
})();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial