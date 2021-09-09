An efficient, standards-compliant library for representing results of successful or failed operations. A result object represents the result of an operation that can either return a value successfully or fail. Typically we'd simply either return a value or throw an error, but sometimes we perform multiple operations as a batch, some of which may succeed and others fail. Since we can't simultaneously return values and throw errors, we instead return collections of result objects. This allows a batch operation to return values for successful operations and errors for failed ones without loss of information, namely the errors. (In contrast, sometimes it is appropriate for a batch operation to return just successful values and omit values for failed operations.)
Result<T>
ResultStatus
result<T>(value: T | Error): Result<T>
asyncResult<T>(promise: Promise<T>): Promise<Result<T>>
enforceAsyncResult<T>(resultPromise: Promise<Result<T>>): Promise<T>
const results = await fetchWebPages(['https://expo.dev', 'http://example.com']);
for (const result of results) {
if (result.ok) {
console.log(result.value);
} else {
console.error(result.reason);
}
}
import { Result, result } from '@expo/results';
/**
* The purpose of this result API is to let you write functions that can
* partially succeed and partially fail and return all of that information to
* the caller.
*/
function fetchWebPages(urls: string[]): Promise<Result<string>[]> {
return Promise.all(urls.map(fetchWebPage));
}
async function fetchWebPage(url: string): Promise<Result<string>> {
try {
const response = await fetch(url);
const text = await response.text();
return result(text);
} catch (e) {
return result(e);
}
}
// Or more idiomatically:
function fetchWebPage(url: string): Promise<Result<string>> {
return asyncResult(fetch(url).then(response => response.text()));
}
Result<T>
The main type that represents the result of either a successful operation or a failed one.
ok: boolean: whether the result represents a success or a failure. Successes always have a result value and never have a failure reason, while failures always have a failure reason and never have a result value. This property is provided for convenience instead of checking the
status property.
status: ResultStatus: the status of the result: either "fulfilled" or "rejected". This property and its possible values are the same as the
status field of standard promise results. See the ResultStatus enum.
value: T | undefined: the value of the result, if it represents a success. This property is always
undefined if the result represents a failure.
reason: Error | undefined: the reason the operation that created the result failed, if the result represents a failure. This property is always
undefined if the result represents a success.
TypeScript note: when you check the
ok or
status properties to see if the result represents a success, the Result API is written so that the type checker knows
value is defined and
reason is not. This ergonomic design means you often don't need to use TypeScript's non-null assertion operator and can write
result.value instead of
result.value!.
enforceValue(): T
Returns the value of this result if it represents a success, or throws the underlying error if this result represents a failure. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result succeeded and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.
enforceReason(): Error
Returns the error that caused this failure, or throws a
TypeError if this result actually represents a success. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result failed and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.
When printing
Result objects as strings (for example, inside of a template string), results that represent successes are printed as
[Success object] and results that represent failures as printed as
[Failure object].
Result objects define
toJSON() and return an object with just the
status and either
value or
reason fields, depending on whether the result represents a success or failure, respectively.
Result objects are JSON-serialized the same way as objects returned from
Promise.allSettled().
ResultStatus
An enum whose values represent the status of a result, namely whether it is from a successful operation or a failure.
Fulfilled = "fulfilled": the status of a result that represents a success
Rejected = "rejected": the status of a result that represents a failure
result<T>(value: T | Error): Result<T>
The main function for creating
Result objects. You may pass in any value or an error. If a value is passed in, the returned object represents a successful operation with the given value. If an error is passed in, the returned object represents a failed operation with the given reason.
Some operations don't return any values. To create a
Result<void> instance, call
result() with no argument.
The
result function does not provide a way to create a
Result<Error> instance, that is, a result of a successful operation whose return value was an error.
asyncResult<T>(promise: Promise<T>): Promise<Result<T>>
Converts a regular promise into one that always successfully resolves to a
Result object.
If the given promise is fulfilled, its fulfillment value is used to create a success result.
Otherwise, if the given promise is rejected, its rejection reason is used to create a failure result. If the given promise is rejected with a reason other than an
Error object, the reason is coerced to a string and used as the error message of a new
Error object.
enforceAsyncResult<T>(resultPromise: Promise<Result<T>>): Promise<T>
Converts a promise that resolves to a
Result object into a regular promise that either resolves to a successful value or is rejected with an error. This function is the inverse of
asyncResult.