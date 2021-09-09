An efficient, standards-compliant library for representing results of successful or failed operations. A result object represents the result of an operation that can either return a value successfully or fail. Typically we'd simply either return a value or throw an error, but sometimes we perform multiple operations as a batch, some of which may succeed and others fail. Since we can't simultaneously return values and throw errors, we instead return collections of result objects. This allows a batch operation to return values for successful operations and errors for failed ones without loss of information, namely the errors. (In contrast, sometimes it is appropriate for a batch operation to return just successful values and omit values for failed operations.)

Usage

Using Results

import { Result, result } from '@expo/results' ; const results = await fetchWebPages([ 'https://expo.dev' , 'http://example.com' ]); for ( const result of results) { if (result.ok) { console .log(result.value); } else { console .error(result.reason); } }

Creating Results

import { Result, result } from '@expo/results' ; function fetchWebPages ( urls: string [] ): Promise < Result < string >[]> { return Promise .all(urls.map(fetchWebPage)); } async function fetchWebPage ( url: string ): Promise < Result < string >> { try { const response = await fetch(url); const text = await response.text(); return result(text); } catch (e) { return result(e); } } function fetchWebPage ( url: string ): Promise < Result < string >> { return asyncResult(fetch(url).then( response => response.text())); }

API

The main type that represents the result of either a successful operation or a failed one.

Properties

ok: boolean : whether the result represents a success or a failure. Successes always have a result value and never have a failure reason, while failures always have a failure reason and never have a result value. This property is provided for convenience instead of checking the status property.

: whether the result represents a success or a failure. Successes always have a result value and never have a failure reason, while failures always have a failure reason and never have a result value. This property is provided for convenience instead of checking the property. status: ResultStatus : the status of the result: either "fulfilled" or "rejected". This property and its possible values are the same as the status field of standard promise results. See the ResultStatus enum.

: the status of the result: either "fulfilled" or "rejected". This property and its possible values are the same as the field of standard promise results. See the ResultStatus enum. value: T | undefined : the value of the result, if it represents a success. This property is always undefined if the result represents a failure.

: the value of the result, if it represents a success. This property is always if the result represents a failure. reason: Error | undefined : the reason the operation that created the result failed, if the result represents a failure. This property is always undefined if the result represents a success.

TypeScript note: when you check the ok or status properties to see if the result represents a success, the Result API is written so that the type checker knows value is defined and reason is not. This ergonomic design means you often don't need to use TypeScript's non-null assertion operator and can write result.value instead of result.value! .

Methods

enforceValue(): T

Returns the value of this result if it represents a success, or throws the underlying error if this result represents a failure. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result succeeded and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.

enforceReason(): Error

Returns the error that caused this failure, or throws a TypeError if this result actually represents a success. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result failed and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.

Other Behavior

String Coercion

When printing Result objects as strings (for example, inside of a template string), results that represent successes are printed as [Success object] and results that represent failures as printed as [Failure object] .

JSON Formatting

Result objects define toJSON() and return an object with just the status and either value or reason fields, depending on whether the result represents a success or failure, respectively. Result objects are JSON-serialized the same way as objects returned from Promise.allSettled() .

ResultStatus

An enum whose values represent the status of a result, namely whether it is from a successful operation or a failure.

Fulfilled = "fulfilled" : the status of a result that represents a success

: the status of a result that represents a success Rejected = "rejected" : the status of a result that represents a failure

result<T>(value: T | Error): Result<T>

The main function for creating Result objects. You may pass in any value or an error. If a value is passed in, the returned object represents a successful operation with the given value. If an error is passed in, the returned object represents a failed operation with the given reason.

Some operations don't return any values. To create a Result<void> instance, call result() with no argument.

The result function does not provide a way to create a Result<Error> instance, that is, a result of a successful operation whose return value was an error.

Converts a regular promise into one that always successfully resolves to a Result object.

If the given promise is fulfilled, its fulfillment value is used to create a success result.

Otherwise, if the given promise is rejected, its rejection reason is used to create a failure result. If the given promise is rejected with a reason other than an Error object, the reason is coerced to a string and used as the error message of a new Error object.