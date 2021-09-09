openbase logo
@expo/results

by expo
1.0.0 (see all)

An efficient, standards-compliant library for representing results of successful or failed operations

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.7K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@expo/results

Tests codecov

An efficient, standards-compliant library for representing results of successful or failed operations. A result object represents the result of an operation that can either return a value successfully or fail. Typically we'd simply either return a value or throw an error, but sometimes we perform multiple operations as a batch, some of which may succeed and others fail. Since we can't simultaneously return values and throw errors, we instead return collections of result objects. This allows a batch operation to return values for successful operations and errors for failed ones without loss of information, namely the errors. (In contrast, sometimes it is appropriate for a batch operation to return just successful values and omit values for failed operations.)

Usage

Using Results

import { Result, result } from '@expo/results';

const results = await fetchWebPages(['https://expo.dev', 'http://example.com']);
for (const result of results) {
  if (result.ok) {
    console.log(result.value);
  } else {
    console.error(result.reason);
  }
}

Creating Results

import { Result, result } from '@expo/results';

/**
 * The purpose of this result API is to let you write functions that can
 * partially succeed and partially fail and return all of that information to
 * the caller.
 */
function fetchWebPages(urls: string[]): Promise<Result<string>[]> {
  return Promise.all(urls.map(fetchWebPage));
}

async function fetchWebPage(url: string): Promise<Result<string>> {
  try {
    const response = await fetch(url);
    const text = await response.text();
    return result(text);
  } catch (e) {
    return result(e);
  }
}

// Or more idiomatically:

function fetchWebPage(url: string): Promise<Result<string>> {
  return asyncResult(fetch(url).then(response => response.text()));
}

API

Result<T>

The main type that represents the result of either a successful operation or a failed one.

Properties

  • ok: boolean: whether the result represents a success or a failure. Successes always have a result value and never have a failure reason, while failures always have a failure reason and never have a result value. This property is provided for convenience instead of checking the status property.
  • status: ResultStatus: the status of the result: either "fulfilled" or "rejected". This property and its possible values are the same as the status field of standard promise results. See the ResultStatus enum.
  • value: T | undefined: the value of the result, if it represents a success. This property is always undefined if the result represents a failure.
  • reason: Error | undefined: the reason the operation that created the result failed, if the result represents a failure. This property is always undefined if the result represents a success.

TypeScript note: when you check the ok or status properties to see if the result represents a success, the Result API is written so that the type checker knows value is defined and reason is not. This ergonomic design means you often don't need to use TypeScript's non-null assertion operator and can write result.value instead of result.value!.

Methods

enforceValue(): T

Returns the value of this result if it represents a success, or throws the underlying error if this result represents a failure. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result succeeded and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.

enforceReason(): Error

Returns the error that caused this failure, or throws a TypeError if this result actually represents a success. Use this when you are certain the operation that created the result failed and consider it to be a programming error otherwise.

Other Behavior

String Coercion

When printing Result objects as strings (for example, inside of a template string), results that represent successes are printed as [Success object] and results that represent failures as printed as [Failure object].

JSON Formatting

Result objects define toJSON() and return an object with just the status and either value or reason fields, depending on whether the result represents a success or failure, respectively. Result objects are JSON-serialized the same way as objects returned from Promise.allSettled().

ResultStatus

An enum whose values represent the status of a result, namely whether it is from a successful operation or a failure.

  • Fulfilled = "fulfilled": the status of a result that represents a success
  • Rejected = "rejected": the status of a result that represents a failure

result<T>(value: T | Error): Result<T>

The main function for creating Result objects. You may pass in any value or an error. If a value is passed in, the returned object represents a successful operation with the given value. If an error is passed in, the returned object represents a failed operation with the given reason.

Some operations don't return any values. To create a Result<void> instance, call result() with no argument.

The result function does not provide a way to create a Result<Error> instance, that is, a result of a successful operation whose return value was an error.

asyncResult<T>(promise: Promise<T>): Promise<Result<T>>

Converts a regular promise into one that always successfully resolves to a Result object.

If the given promise is fulfilled, its fulfillment value is used to create a success result.

Otherwise, if the given promise is rejected, its rejection reason is used to create a failure result. If the given promise is rejected with a reason other than an Error object, the reason is coerced to a string and used as the error message of a new Error object.

enforceAsyncResult<T>(resultPromise: Promise<Result<T>>): Promise<T>

Converts a promise that resolves to a Result object into a regular promise that either resolves to a successful value or is rejected with an error. This function is the inverse of asyncResult.

