openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@expo/react-native-read-more-text

by expo
1.1.0 (see all)

Add a 'Read More' and optionally a 'Read Less' button to text that exceeds a given number of lines

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

271

GitHub Stars

496

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-read-more-text

Installation

npm i react-native-read-more-text --save

or with yarn

yarn add react-native-read-more-text

Props

PropTypeRequiredNote
onReadyfunctionnocallback function to know when the component is ready
childrenstringyesString to render on read more component
renderTruncatedFooterfunctionnofunction that will replace the Read more label
renderRevealedFooterfunctionnofunction that will replace the Hide label

Try it on Expo

Example

Usage


import * as React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import ReadMore from 'react-native-read-more-text';

export class DescriptionCard extends React.Component {
  render() {
    let { text } = this.props;

    return (
      <View>
        <View style={styles.cardLabel}>
          <Text style={styles.cardLabelText}>
            Description
          </Text>
        </View>

        <View style={styles.card}>
          <View style={styles.cardBody}>
            <ReadMore
              numberOfLines={3}
              renderTruncatedFooter={this._renderTruncatedFooter}
              renderRevealedFooter={this._renderRevealedFooter}
              onReady={this._handleTextReady}>
              <Text style={styles.cardText}>
                {text}
              </Text>
            </ReadMore>
          </View>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }

  _renderTruncatedFooter = (handlePress) => {
    return (
      <Text style={{color: Colors.tintColor, marginTop: 5}} onPress={handlePress}>
        Read more
      </Text>
    );
  }

  _renderRevealedFooter = (handlePress) => {
    return (
      <Text style={{color: Colors.tintColor, marginTop: 5}} onPress={handlePress}>
        Show less
      </Text>
    );
  }

  _handleTextReady = () => {
    // ...
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial