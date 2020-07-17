npm i react-native-read-more-text --save
or with yarn
yarn add react-native-read-more-text
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Note
onReady
function
|no
|callback function to know when the component is ready
children
string
|yes
|String to render on read more component
renderTruncatedFooter
function
|no
|function that will replace the
Read more label
renderRevealedFooter
function
|no
|function that will replace the
Hide label
import * as React from 'react';
import { View, Text } from 'react-native';
import ReadMore from 'react-native-read-more-text';
export class DescriptionCard extends React.Component {
render() {
let { text } = this.props;
return (
<View>
<View style={styles.cardLabel}>
<Text style={styles.cardLabelText}>
Description
</Text>
</View>
<View style={styles.card}>
<View style={styles.cardBody}>
<ReadMore
numberOfLines={3}
renderTruncatedFooter={this._renderTruncatedFooter}
renderRevealedFooter={this._renderRevealedFooter}
onReady={this._handleTextReady}>
<Text style={styles.cardText}>
{text}
</Text>
</ReadMore>
</View>
</View>
</View>
);
}
_renderTruncatedFooter = (handlePress) => {
return (
<Text style={{color: Colors.tintColor, marginTop: 5}} onPress={handlePress}>
Read more
</Text>
);
}
_renderRevealedFooter = (handlePress) => {
return (
<Text style={{color: Colors.tintColor, marginTop: 5}} onPress={handlePress}>
Show less
</Text>
);
}
_handleTextReady = () => {
// ...
}
}