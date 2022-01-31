openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@expo/plugin-warn-if-update-available

by oclif
1.7.1 (see all)

warn user if a new CLI version is available

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.9K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available

warns if there is a newer version of CLI released

Version CircleCI Appveyor CI Downloads/week License

What is this?

This plugin shows a warning message if a user is running an out of date CLI.

screenshot

How it works

This checks the version against the npm registry asynchronously in a forked process, at most once per 7 days. It then saves a version file to the cache directory that will enable the warning. The upside of this method is that it won't block a user while they're using your CLI—the downside is that it will only display after running a command that fetches the new version.

Installation

Add the plugin to your project with yarn add @oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available, then add it to the package.json of the oclif CLI:

{
  "name": "mycli",
  "version": "0.0.0",
  // ...
  "oclif": {
    "plugins": ["@oclif/plugin-help", "@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available"]
  }
}

Configuration

In package.json, set oclif['warn-if-update-available'] to an object with any of the following configuration properties:

  • timeoutInDays - Duration between update checks. Defaults to 60.
  • message - Customize update message.
  • registry - URL of registry. Defaults to the public npm registry: https://registry.npmjs.org
  • authorization - Authorization header value for registries that require auth.

Example configuration

{
  "oclif": {
    "plugins": [
      "@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available"
    ],
    "warn-if-update-available": {
      "timeoutInDays": 7,
      "message": "<%= config.name %> update available from <%= chalk.greenBright(config.version) %> to <%= chalk.greenBright(latest) %>.",
      "registry": "https://my.example.com/module/registry",
      "authorization": "Basic <SOME READ ONLY AUTH TOKEN>"
    }
  }
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial