@expo/plugin-warn-if-update-available

warns if there is a newer version of CLI released

What is this?

This plugin shows a warning message if a user is running an out of date CLI.

How it works

This checks the version against the npm registry asynchronously in a forked process, at most once per 7 days. It then saves a version file to the cache directory that will enable the warning. The upside of this method is that it won't block a user while they're using your CLI—the downside is that it will only display after running a command that fetches the new version.

Installation

Add the plugin to your project with yarn add @oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available , then add it to the package.json of the oclif CLI:

{ "name" : "mycli" , "version" : "0.0.0" , "oclif" : { "plugins" : [ "@oclif/plugin-help" , "@oclif/plugin-warn-if-update-available" ] } }

Configuration

In package.json , set oclif['warn-if-update-available'] to an object with any of the following configuration properties:

timeoutInDays - Duration between update checks. Defaults to 60.

- Duration between update checks. Defaults to 60. message - Customize update message.

- Customize update message. registry - URL of registry. Defaults to the public npm registry: https://registry.npmjs.org

- URL of registry. Defaults to the public npm registry: authorization - Authorization header value for registries that require auth.

Example configuration