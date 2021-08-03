ngrok

Usage

Local install

Install the package with npm:

npm install ngrok

Then use ngrok.connect() to start ngrok and open a tunnel.

const ngrok = require ( 'ngrok' ); ( async function ( ) { const url = await ngrok.connect(); })();

This module uses node>=10.19.0 with async/await. For a callback-based version use 2.3.0.

Global install

npm install ngrok -g ngrok http 8080

For global install on Linux, you might need to run sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g ngrok due to the nature of npm postinstall script.

Auth Token

You can create basic http-https-tcp tunnel without an authtoken. For custom subdomains and more you should obtain an authtoken by signing up at ngrok.com. Once you set the authtoken, it is stored in ngrok config and used for all tunnels. You can set the authtoken directly:

await ngrok.authtoken(token);

Or pass the authtoken to the connect method like so:

await ngrok.connect({ authtoken : token, ...});

Connect

There are a number of ways to create a tunnel with ngrok using the connect method.

By default, connect will open an HTTP tunnel to port 80

const url = await ngrok.connect();

You can pass the port number to connect to specify that port:

const url = await ngrok.connect( 9090 );

Or you can pass an object of options, for example:

const url = await ngrok.connect({ proto : 'tcp' , addr : 22 }); const url = await ngrok.connect(opts);

Options

There are many options that you can pass to connect , here are some examples:

const url = await ngrok.connect({ proto : 'http' , addr : 8080 , auth : 'user:pwd' , subdomain : 'alex' , authtoken : '12345' , region : 'us' , configPath : '~/git/project/ngrok.yml' , binPath : path => path.replace( 'app.asar' , 'app.asar.unpacked' ), onStatusChange : status => {}, onLogEvent : data => {}, });

See the ngrok documentation for all of the tunnel definition options including: name, inspect, host_header, bind_tls, hostname, crt, key, client_cas, remote_addr .

Note on regions: the region used in the first tunnel will be used for all the following tunnels.

Disconnect

The ngrok process and all tunnels will be killed when node process is complete. To stop the tunnels manually use:

await ngrok.disconnect(url); await ngrok.disconnect(); await ngrok.kill();

Note on HTTP tunnels: by default bind_tls is true, so whenever you use HTTP proto two tunnels are created - HTTP and HTTPS. If you disconnect the HTTPS tunnel, the HTTP tunnel remains open. You might want to close them both by passing the HTTP-version url, or simply by disconnecting all in one go ngrok.disconnect() .

Config

You can use ngrok's configurations files, and pass name option when making a tunnel. Configuration files allow to store tunnel options. Ngrok looks for them here:

OS X /Users/example/.ngrok2/ngrok.yml Linux /home/example/.ngrok2/ngrok.yml Windows C: \ Users \ example \ . ngrok2 \ ngrok .yml

You can specify a custom configPath when making a tunnel.

Inspector

When a tunnel is established you can use the ngrok interface hosted at http://127.0.0.1:4040 to inspect the webhooks made via ngrok.

The same URL hosts the internal client api. This package exposes an API client that wraps the API which you can use to manage tunnels yourself.

const url = await ngrok.connect(); const api = ngrok.getApi(); const tunnels = await api.listTunnels();

You can also get the URL of the internal API:

const url = await ngrok.connect(); const apiUrl = ngrok.getUrl();

API

The API wrapper gives access to all the ngrok client API methods:

const url = await ngrok.connect(); const api = ngrok.getApi();

const tunnels = await api.listTunnels();

const tunnel = await api.startTunnel(opts);

const tunnel = await api.tunnelDetail(tunnelName);

await api.stopTunnel(tunnelName);

await api.listRequests(options);

await api.replayRequest(requestId, tunnelName);

await api.deleteAllRequests();

const request = await api.requestDetail(requestId);

Proxy

If you are behind a corporate proxy and have issues installing ngrok, you can set HTTPS_PROXY env var to fix it. ngrok's postinstall scripts uses the got module to fetch the binary and the hpagent module to support HTTPS proxies. You will need to install the hpagent module as a dependency

env var to fix it. ngrok's postinstall scripts uses the module to fetch the binary and the module to support HTTPS proxies. You will need to install the module as a dependency If you are using a CA file, set the path in the environment variable NGROK_ROOT_CA_PATH . The path is needed for downloading the ngrok binary in the postinstall script

Expo changes

Get active process handle

To get a handle to the spawned ngrok process use

ngrok.getActiveProcess();

Use @expo/ngrok-bin to manage ngrok binaries

Benefit for versioning the binaries. The binPath option is unsupported then.

How it works

npm install downloads the ngrok binary for your platform from the official ngrok hosting. To host binaries yourself set the NGROK_CDN_URL environment variable before installing ngrok. To force specific platform set NGROK_ARCH , eg NGROK_ARCH=freebsdia32 .

The first time you create a tunnel the ngrok process is spawned and runs until you disconnect or when the parent process is killed. All further tunnels are connected or disconnected through the internal ngrok API which usually runs on http://127.0.0.1:4040.

If you would like to force an update of the ngrok binary directly from your software, you can require the ngrok/download module and call the downloadNgrok function directly:

const downloadNgrok = require ( 'ngrok/download' ); downloadNgrok(myCallbackFunc, { ignoreCache : true });

Using with nodemon

If you want your application to restart as you make changes to it, you may use nodemon. This blog post shows how to use nodemon and ngrok together so your server restarts but your tunnel doesn't.

Contributors

Please run git update-index --assume-unchanged bin/ngrok to not override ngrok stub in your PR. Unfortunately it can't be gitignored.

The test suite covers the basic usage without an authtoken, as well as features available for free and paid authtokens. You can supply your own tokens as environment variables, otherwise a warning is given and some specs are ignored (locally and in PR builds). GitHub Actions supplies real tokens to master branch and runs all specs always.

Upgrading to version 4

The main impetus to update the package was to remove the dependency on the deprecated request module. request was replaced with got . Calls to the main ngrok functions, connect , authtoken , disconnect , kill , getVersion and getUrl respond the same as in version 3.

Updating the HTTP library, meant that the wrapped API would change, so a client class was created with methods for the available API calls. See the documentation above for how to use the API client.

The upside is that you no longer have to know the path to the API method you need. For example, to list the active tunnels in version 3 you would do:

const api = ngrok.getApi(); const tunnels = await api.get( 'api/tunnels' );

Now you can call the listTunnels function:

const api = ngrok.getApi(); const tunnels = await api.listTunnels();

