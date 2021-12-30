openbase logo
@expo/match-media

by expo
0.1.0 (see all)

Universal polyfill for match media API using Expo APIs on mobile

Readme

👋 Welcome to
@expo/match-media

TL;DR: Demo

🏁 Setup

Install @expo/match-media in your project.

yarn add @expo/match-media

⚽️ Usage

Import the polyfill at the top of your file before using the window.matchMedia API.

import '@expo/match-media';
// use the match media API

What this does

  • In the browser: Nothing
  • In React Native apps: Polyfills the matchMedia API so you can use awesome libraries like react-responsive.

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.

