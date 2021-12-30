@expo/match-media
Universal polyfill for match media API using Expo APIs on mobile
TL;DR: Demo
Install
@expo/match-media in your project.
yarn add @expo/match-media
Import the polyfill at the top of your file before using the
window.matchMedia API.
import '@expo/match-media';
// use the match media API
What this does
matchMedia API so you can use awesome libraries like
react-responsive.
The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.