👋 Welcome to

@expo/match-media

Universal polyfill for match media API using Expo APIs on mobile





TL;DR: Demo

🏁 Setup

Install @expo/match-media in your project.

yarn add @expo/match-media

⚽️ Usage

Import the polyfill at the top of your file before using the window.matchMedia API.

import '@expo/match-media' ;

What this does

In the browser: Nothing

In React Native apps: Polyfills the matchMedia API so you can use awesome libraries like react-responsive .

License

The Expo source code is made available under the MIT license. Some of the dependencies are licensed differently, with the BSD license, for example.