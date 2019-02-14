Please use "react-navigation", or other alternatives instead.
A route-centric, batteries-included navigation library for Expo and React Native that works seamlessly on Android and iOS.
We don't provide any realtime support for ExNavigation questions. If you join the Expo Slack and ask a question there, we will direct you to this section of the README. We suggest the following resources:
As of version 1.9.0, ExNavigation only supports React Native versions >= 0.36.0 due to changes to the css-layout algorithm in React Native core.
npm i @expo/ex-navigation babel-preset-react-native-stage-0 --save
.babelrc (if you have one, if not, then create one):
{
"presets": ["react-native-stage-0/decorator-support"]
}
Note: Comprehensive documentation is coming soon! For now, check out the example project in
example/. This lib is very much a work in progress.
cd example && npm install
or use this link in your mobile phone: https://expo.io/@community/ex-navigation-example
NavigationExperimental ships with React Native, it is powerful and
flexible, and that comes at the cost of exposing some internals to the
app developer. ExNavigation is built on top of
NavigationExperimental
with the aim of providing a more feature-rich out of the box experience.
To give you an idea of what the required pieces of are, the following includes only the minimal code necessary to get ExNavigation working.
import React from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
Text,
View,
} from 'react-native';
/**
* If you're using Expo, uncomment the line below to import Exponent
* BEFORE importing `@expo/ex-navigation`. This sets the status bar
* offsets properly.
*/
// import Expo from 'expo';
import {
createRouter,
NavigationProvider,
StackNavigation,
} from '@expo/ex-navigation';
/**
* This is where we map route names to route components. Any React
* component can be a route, it only needs to have a static `route`
* property defined on it, as in HomeScreen below
*/
const Router = createRouter(() => ({
home: () => HomeScreen,
}));
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
/**
* NavigationProvider is only needed at the top level of the app,
* similar to react-redux's Provider component. It passes down
* navigation objects and functions through context to children.
*
* StackNavigation represents a single stack of screens, you can
* think of a stack like a stack of playing cards, and each time
* you add a screen it slides in on top. Stacks can contain
* other stacks, for example if you have a tab bar, each of the
* tabs has its own individual stack. This is where the playing
* card analogy falls apart, but it's still useful when thinking
* of individual stacks.
*/
return (
<NavigationProvider router={Router}>
<StackNavigation initialRoute={Router.getRoute('home')} />
</NavigationProvider>
);
}
}
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
/**
* This is where we can define any route configuration for this
* screen. For example, in addition to the navigationBar title we
* could add backgroundColor.
*/
static route = {
navigationBar: {
title: 'Home',
}
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', flex: 1}}>
<Text>HomeScreen!</Text>
</View>
)
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('main', () => App);
const Router = createRouter(() => ({
home: () => HomeScreen,
+ about: () => AboutScreen,
}));
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={{alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', flex: 1}}>
<Text>HomeScreen!</Text>
+ <Text onPress={this._goToAbout}>
+ Push about route
+ </Text>
</View>
)
}
+
+ _goToAbout = () => {
+ this.props.navigator.push(Router.getRoute('about'));
+ }
}
+ class AboutScreen extends React.Component {
+ static route = {
+ navigationBar: {
+ title: 'About',
+ }
+ }
+
+ render() {
+ return (
+ <View style={{alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', flex: 1}}>
+ <Text>AboutScreen!</Text>
+ <Text onPress={this._goBackHome}>
+ Go back home
+ </Text>
+ </View>
+ )
+ }
+
+ _goBackHome = () => {
+ this.props.navigator.pop();
+ }
+}
In the above example you will see that we
push and
pop routes to and
from the stack by calling those functions on the
navigator prop. This
is a prop that is passed into all components that you registered with
the router. If you need to access the
navigator on a component that
is not a route, you can either pass it in manually from your route
component or use
withNavigation as a decorator on the component:
import React from 'react';
import { Text } from 'react-native';
import { withNavigation } from '@expo/ex-navigation';
@withNavigation
class BackButton extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Text onPress={this._goBack}>Go back</Text>
}
_goBack = () => {
if (this.props.navigator.getCurrentIndex() > 0) {
this.props.navigator.pop();
}
}
}
Alternatively, rather than importing
Router each time, you may pass the
route's name directly:
_goToAbout = () => {
- this.props.navigator.push(Router.getRoute('about'));
+ this.props.navigator.push('about');
}
… bearing in mind you will loose the ability to type check the route (if using Flow).
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
_goToAbout = () => {
- this.props.navigator.push(Router.getRoute('about'));
+ this.props.navigator.push(Router.getRoute('about', {name: 'Brent'}));
}
}
class AboutScreen extends React.Component {
static route = {
navigationBar: {
- title: 'About',
+ title(params) {
+ return `Greeting for ${params.name}`;
+ },
}
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center', flex: 1}}>
- <Text>AboutScreen!</Text>
+ <Text>AboutScreen! Hello {this.props.route.params.name}</Text>
<Text onPress={this._goBackHome}>
Go back home
</Text>
Sometimes you don't have all of the data that you need to set the
navigation bar title when you mount the route - for example, if you
navigate to a user profile screen by user id and need to fetch the
profile data before you know what the name is. In this case,
one solution is to use the
updateCurrentRouteParams function available
on
StackNavigation navigators.
class AboutScreen extends React.Component {
static route = {
navigationBar: {
title(params) {
- return `Greeting for ${params.name}`;
+ if (typeof params.isCool === 'undefined') {
+ return '';
+ }
+
+ return params.isCool ? `Hey cool person!` : `zzz`;
},
}
}
+ componentDidMount() {
+ setTimeout(() => {
+ this.props.navigator.updateCurrentRouteParams({
+ isCool: this.props.route.params.name === 'Brent'
+ })
+ }, 1000);
+ }
+
See the following example for details on how to connect your buttons to the navigator or Redux to perform actions: https://github.com/brentvatne/ex-navigation-conditional-buttons-example
As you saw above, you can
push and
pop routes. The following is a
full list of functions that can be called on StackNavigation navigators.
push: add a route to the top of the stack
pop(n): remove n routes from the top of the stack, defaults to 1
popToTop: remove all but the first route from the stack
replace: replace the current route with a given route
showLocalAlert: show an alert bar with given text and styles
hideLocalAlert: hide an active alert bar
immediatelyResetStack: reset the current stack to the given stack
updateCurrentRouteParams: update route params as in the above example
The navigation bar configuration exposes a set of useful options that should allow you to do most things that you will want to do with it.
You specify the configuration for the
navigationBar on the route
component, or on a
StackNavigation component.
When you configure the
navigationBar on a route component, the
configuration only applies to that specific component. This is
usually useful for specifying the title or components to render
on the left or right of the title.
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
_goToAbout = () => {
this.props.navigator.push(Router.getRoute('about', {name: 'Brent'}));
}
}
class AboutScreen extends React.Component {
static route = {
navigationBar: {
title: 'Title goes here',
renderRight: (route, props) => <SignOutButton name={route.params.name} />
}
}
// ...
}
@connect()
class SignOutButton extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<TouchableOpacity onPress={this.props.dispatch(Actions.signOut())}>
<Text>Sign out {this.props.name}</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
);
}
}
You can configure the
defaultRouteConfig for all routes within a
StackNavigation to save you needing to specify properties like
the
navigationBar
backgroundColor and
tintColor (color to
use for the title and back button or drawer menu hamburger button).
class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<NavigationProvider router={Router}>
<StackNavigation
defaultRouteConfig={{
navigationBar: {
backgroundColor: '#000',
tintColor: '#fff',
}
}}
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('home')}
/>
</NavigationProvider>
);
}
}
title - a string or a function that returns a string. The function is provided with the route params as the first argument.
titleStyle - Text.propTypes.style object to use for the title.
backgroundColor - the background color to use for the
navigationBar.
tintColor - the color to use for the title text and back button or
drawer button icons.
visible - boolean that indicates whether the
navigationBar should
be visible for this route.
translucent - iOS and Expo only, use background blur on the
navigationBar, like in the Apple Podcasts app, for example.
borderBottomWidth - the width of the bottom border
borderBottomColor - the color of the bottom border
renderLeft - a function that should return a React component that
will be rendered in the left position of the
navigationBar.
renderTitle - a function that should return a React component that
will be rendered in the title position of the
navigationBar.
renderRight - a function that should return a React component that
will be rendered in the right position of the
navigationBar.
renderBackground - a function that should return a React component that
will be rendered in the background of the
navigationBar.
A minimal example using tabs:
import {
StackNavigation,
TabNavigation,
TabNavigationItem as TabItem,
} from '@expo/ex-navigation';
// Treat the TabScreen route like any other route -- you may want to set
// it as the initial route for a top-level StackNavigation
class TabScreen extends React.Component {
static route = {
navigationBar: {
visible: false,
}
}
render() {
return (
<TabNavigation
id="main"
navigatorUID="main"
initialTab="home">
<TabItem
id="home"
title="Home"
selectedStyle={styles.selectedTab}
renderIcon={(isSelected) => <Image source={require('./assets/images/home.png')} /> }>
<StackNavigation
id="home"
navigatorUID="home"
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('home')}
/>
</TabItem>
<TabItem
id="posts"
title="Posts"
selectedStyle={styles.selectedTab}
renderIcon={(isSelected) => <Image source={require('./assets/images/posts.png')} /> }>
<StackNavigation
id="posts"
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('posts')}
/>
</TabItem>
<TabItem
id="profile"
title="Profile"
selectedStyle={styles.selectedTab}
renderIcon={(isSelected) => <Image source={require('./assets/images/profile.png')} /> }>
<StackNavigation
id="profile"
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('profile')}
/>
</TabItem>
</TabNavigation>
);
}
}
See an example of TabNavigation in a real app here.
If you'd like to switch tabs programmatically (eg: a notification
arrives and you want to jump to a notifications tab, or you tap on a
button to open your profile but within another tab) you can use
jumpToTab. For the code below to work, we need the
navigatorUID prop
to be set on TabNavigator, as with the example above.
<TouchableOpacity
onPress={() => {
this.props.navigation.performAction(({ tabs, stacks }) => {
tabs('main').jumpToTab('profile');
stacks('home').push(route);
});
}}
/>
A minimal example using the DrawerNavigation:
import {
StackNavigation,
DrawerNavigation,
DrawerNavigationItem,
} from '@expo/ex-navigation';
// Treat the DrawerNavigationLayout route like any other route -- you may want to set
// it as the intiial route for a top-level StackNavigation
class DrawerNavigationLayout extends React.Component {
static route = {
navigationBar: {
visible: false,
}
};
render() {
return (
<DrawerNavigation
id='main'
initialItem='home'
drawerWidth={300}
renderHeader={this._renderHeader}
>
<DrawerNavigationItem
id='home'
selectedStyle={styles.selectedItemStyle}
renderTitle={isSelected => this._renderTitle('Home', isSelected)}
>
<StackNavigation
id='home'
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('home')}
/>
</DrawerNavigationItem>
<DrawerNavigationItem
id='about'
selectedStyle={styles.selectedItemStyle}
renderTitle={isSelected => this._renderTitle('About', isSelected)}
>
<StackNavigation
id='about'
initialRoute={Router.getRoute('about')}
/>
</DrawerNavigationItem>
</DrawerNavigation>
);
}
_renderHeader = () => {
return (
<View style={styles.header}>
</View>
);
};
_renderTitle(text: string, isSelected: boolean) {
return (
<Text style={[styles.titleText, isSelected ? styles.selectedTitleText : {}]}>
{text}
</Text>
);
};
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
header: {
height: 20
},
selectedItemStyle: {
backgroundColor: 'blue'
},
titleText: {
fontWeight: 'bold'
},
selectedTitleText: {
color: 'white'
}
});
Behind the scenes ExNavigation manages your navigation state using
Redux in its own store. If you'd like to store the navigation state
on your app's store, you can use the
createStoreWithNavigation
function when creating the store and then manually provide the
NavigationContext, initialized with your app's store.
/* Your store definition, let's say state/Store.js */
import { createNavigationEnabledStore, NavigationReducer } from '@expo/ex-navigation';
import { combineReducers, createStore } from 'redux';
const createStoreWithNavigation = createNavigationEnabledStore({
createStore,
navigationStateKey: 'navigation',
});
const store = createStoreWithNavigation(
/* combineReducers and your normal create store things here! */
combineReducers({
navigation: NavigationReducer,
// other reducers
})
);
export default store;
/* Your routes, Router.js */
import { createRouter } from '@expo/ex-navigation';
import HomeScreen from './HomeScreen';
export const Router = createRouter(() => ({
home: () => HomeScreen,
}));
/* The top level of your app, often in main.js or index.[ios/android].js */
import {
NavigationContext,
NavigationProvider,
StackNavigation,
} from '@expo/ex-navigation';
import Store from './state/Store';
import Router from './Router';
+const navigationContext = new NavigationContext({
+ router: Router,
+ store: Store,
+})
return (
<Provider store={Store}>
+ <NavigationProvider context={navigationContext}>
<StackNavigation yourUsualPropsHere />
</NavigationProvider>
</Provider>
)
You might be using some Redux middleware like saga, thunk, promise, or
effex (we recommend effex
because we love
async/await). Whatever you're using, you no longer
have access to
this.props.navigator and the like. What to do?
Well as long as you include your navigation state inside of your Redux
store, you can dispatch a NavigationAction to it -- after all, this is
what
this.props.navigator.push etc. do behind the scenes.
In the following example we call
getState and
dispatch directly on
your store -- feel free to change this to whatever the equivalent is
for your context (eg: if this was effex,
dispatch and
getState would
be passed in to the
goHome function).
import { NavigationActions } from '@expo/ex-navigation'
import Store from '../state/Store';
import Router from './Router'
export default function goHome() {
let navigatorUID = Store.getState().navigation.currentNavigatorUID;
Store.dispatch(NavigationActions.push(navigatorUID, Router.getRoute('home')))
}
You might want to do some screen tracking in your apps. Since the entire navigation state is in redux, screen tracking is as simple as writing a redux middleware. Below is a simple middleware that uses
routeName as the screen name for tracking screens.
import SegmentIO from 'react-native-segment-io-analytics';
const navigationStateKey = 'navigation';
// gets the current screen from navigation state
function getCurrentScreen(getStateFn) {
const navigationState = getStateFn()[navigationStateKey];
// navigationState can be null when exnav is initializing
if (!navigationState) return null;
const { currentNavigatorUID, navigators } = navigationState;
if (!currentNavigatorUID) return null;
const { index, routes } = navigators[currentNavigatorUID];
const { routeName } = routes[index];
return routeName;
}
const screenTracking = ({ getState }) => next => action => {
if (!action.type.startsWith('EX_NAVIGATION')) return next(action);
const currentScreen = getCurrentScreen(getState);
const result = next(action);
const nextScreen = getCurrentScreen(getState);
if (nextScreen !== currentScreen) {
SegmentIO.screen(nextScreen);
}
return result;
}
export default screenTracking;
React Native includes a global
BackHandler module. Rather than using this module
directly, include the
AndroidBackButtonBehavior component in routes where you'd
like to control the back button.
AndroidBackButtonBehavior accepts
isFocused and
onBackButtonPress. If
isFocused is true, the
onBackButtonPress
will fire when the user presses the back button. You need to make sure that
onBackButtonPress
returns a promise that wraps the function you want to be called. Eg.
<AndroidBackButtonBehavior isFocused={someboolean}
onBackButtonPress={()=>Promise.resolve(fireMeWhenSomeBooleanIsTrue)}>
...
</AndroidBackButtonBehavior>