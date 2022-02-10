Tools for creating, running, and deploying Universal Expo and React Native apps
📚 Read the Documentation | Contributing to Expo CLI
Learn about building and deploying universal apps in our official docs!
@expo/babel-preset-cli
@expo/config
@expo/config-plugins
@expo/config-types
@expo/dev-server
@expo/dev-tools
expo-cli
expo-codemod
expo-optimize
@expo/image-utils
@expo/json-file
@expo/metro-config
@expo/next-adapter
@expo/osascript
@expo/package-manager
@expo/pkcs12
@expo/plist
pod-install
@expo/prebuild-config
expo-pwa
@expo/schemer
uri-scheme
@expo/webpack-config
xdl
