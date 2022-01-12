Browser polyfill for React Native

Installation

yarn add @expo/browser-polyfill

Usage

Import the library into your JavaScript file:

import '@expo/browser-polyfill' ;

Implements

DOM

DOM is provided with very low support, these are used for libs like pixi.js that validate type.

class Node class Element class Document class HTMLImageElement class Image class ImageBitmap class HTMLVideoElement class Video class HTMLCanvasElement class Canvas

Image, HTMLImageElement, ImageBitmap

Image has support for loading callbacks, however the loaded uri must be passed to the src already.

const image = new Image(); image.src = '' ; image.onload = () => { const { src, width, height } = image; }; image.addEventListener( 'loading' , () => {}); image.addEventListener( 'error' , () => {});

Document

const element = document .createElement( 'div' ); const fakeContext = element.getContext( '' );

Element

All sizes return the window size:

element.clientWidth; element.clientHeight; element.innerWidth; element.innerHeight; element.offsetWidth; element.offsetHeight;

Empty attributes that prevent libraries from crashing

element.tagName; element.addEventListener; element.removeEventListener; element.setAttributeNS; element.createElementNS;

Node

node.ownerDocument; node.className; node.appendChild; node.insertBefore; node.removeChild; node.setAttributeNS; node.getBoundingClientRect;

External Libraries

Some external node.js polyfills are added as well.

global .TextEncoder global .TextDecoder

window .DOMParser

console .time ( label ); console .timeEnd ( label ); console .count ( label );

Debug flags

For debugging base64 image transformations toggle:

global.__debug_browser_polyfill_image = true ;