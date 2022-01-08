This module provides native bindings to bitcoin-core/secp256k1. In browser elliptic will be used as fallback.

Works on node version 10.0.0 or greater, because use N-API.

Installation

from npm

npm install secp256k1

from git

git clone git@github.com:cryptocoinjs/secp256k1-node.git cd secp256k1-node git submodule update --init npm install

Windows

The easiest way to build the package on windows is to install windows-build-tools.

Or install the following software:

Git: https://git-scm.com/download/win

nvm: https://github.com/coreybutler/nvm-windows

Python 2.7: https://www.python.org/downloads/release/python-2712/

Visual C++ Build Tools: http://landinghub.visualstudio.com/visual-cpp-build-tools (Custom Install, and select both Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 SDKs)

And run commands:

npm config set msvs_version 2015 --global npm install npm @next -g

Based on:

Usage

Private Key generation, Public Key creation, signature creation, signature verification

const { randomBytes } = require ( 'crypto' ) const secp256k1 = require ( 'secp256k1' ) const msg = randomBytes( 32 ) let privKey do { privKey = randomBytes( 32 ) } while (!secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey)) const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(privKey) const sigObj = secp256k1.ecdsaSign(msg, privKey) console .log(secp256k1.ecdsaVerify(sigObj.signature, msg, pubKey))

* .verify return false for high signatures

Get X point of ECDH

const { randomBytes } = require ( 'crypto' ) const secp256k1 = require ( './' ) function getPrivateKey ( ) { while ( true ) { const privKey = randomBytes( 32 ) if (secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey)) return privKey } } const privKey = getPrivateKey() const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(getPrivateKey()) function hashfn ( x, y ) { const pubKey = new Uint8Array ( 33 ) pubKey[ 0 ] = (y[ 31 ] & 1 ) === 0 ? 0x02 : 0x03 pubKey.set(x, 1 ) return pubKey } const ecdhPointX = secp256k1.ecdh(pubKey, privKey, { hashfn }, Buffer.alloc( 33 )) console .log(ecdhPointX.toString( 'hex' ))

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.