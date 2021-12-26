A code-generating JSON Schema validator that attempts to be reasonably secure.

Supports draft-04/06/07/2019-09/2020-12 and the discriminator OpenAPI keyword.

Features

Converts schemas to self-contained JavaScript files, can be used in the build process.\ Integrates nicely with bundlers, so one won't need to generate code in runtime, and that works with CSP.

Optional requireValidation: true mode enforces full validation of the input object.\ Using mode: "strong" is recommended, — it combines that option with additional schema safety checks.

mode enforces full validation of the input object.\ Does not fail open on unknown or unprocessed keywords — instead throws at build time if schema was not fully understood. That is implemented by tracking processed keywords and ensuring that none remain uncovered.

Does not fail open on schema problems — instead throws at build time.\ E.g. it will detect mistakes like {type: "array", "maxLength": 2} .

. Less than 2000 lines of code, non-minified.

Uses secure code generation approach to prevent data from schema from leaking into the generated code without being JSON-wrapped.

0 dependencies

Very fast

Supports JSON Schema draft-04/06/07/2019-09 and a strict subset of the discriminator OpenAPI keyword.

OpenAPI keyword. Can assign defaults and/or remove additional properties when schema allows to do that safely. Throws at build time if those options are used with schemas that don't allow to do that safely.

Installation

npm install --save @exodus/schemasafe

Usage

Simply pass a schema to compile it:

const { validator } = require ( '@exodus/schemasafe' ) const validate = validator({ type : 'object' , required : [ 'hello' ], properties : { hello : { type : 'string' } } }) console .log( 'should be valid' , validate({ hello : 'world' })) console .log( 'should not be valid' , validate({}))

Or use the parser API (running in strong mode by default):

const { parser } = require ( '.' ) const parse = parser({ $schema : 'https://json-schema.org/draft/2019-09/schema' , type : 'object' , required : [ 'hello' ], properties : { hello : { pattern : '^[a-z]+$' , type : 'string' } }, additionalProperties : false }) console .log(parse( '{"hello": "world" }' )) console .log(parse( '{}' ))

Parser API is recommended, because this way you can avoid handling unvalidated JSON objects in non-string form at all in your code.

Options

See options documentation for the full list of supported options.

Custom formats

@exodus/schemasafe supports the formats specified in JSON schema v4 (such as date-time). If you want to add your own custom formats pass them as the formats options to the validator:

const validate = validator({ type : 'string' , format : 'no-foo' }, { formats : { 'no-foo' : ( str ) => !str.includes( 'foo' ), } }) console .log(validate( 'test' )) console .log(validate( 'foo' )) const parse = parser({ $schema : 'https://json-schema.org/draft/2019-09/schema' , type : 'string' , format : 'only-a' }, { formats : { 'only-a' : /^a+$/ , } }) console .log(parse( '"aa"' )) console .log(parse( '"ab"' ))

External schemas

You can pass in external schemas that you reference using the $ref attribute as the schemas option

const ext = { type : 'string' } const schema = { $ref : 'ext#' } const validate = validator(schema, { schemas : { ext : ext }}) console .log(validate( 'hello' )) console .log(validate( 42 ))

schemas can be either an object as shown above, a Map , or plain array of schemas (given that those have corresponding $id set at top level inside schemas themselves).

Enabling errors shows information about the source of the error

When the includeErrors option is set to true , @exodus/schemasafe also outputs:

keywordLocation : a JSON pointer string as an URI fragment indicating which sub-schema failed, e.g. #/properties/item/type

: a JSON pointer string as an URI fragment indicating which sub-schema failed, e.g. instanceLocation : a JSON pointer string as an URI fragment indicating which property of the object failed validation, e.g. #/item

const schema = { type : 'object' , required : [ 'hello' ], properties : { hello : { type : 'string' } } } const validate = validator(schema, { includeErrors : true }) validate({ hello : 100 }); console .log(validate.errors)

Or, similarly, with parser API:

const schema = { $schema : 'https://json-schema.org/draft/2019-09/schema' , type : 'object' , required : [ 'hello' ], properties : { hello : { type : 'string' , pattern : '^[a-z]+$' , } }, additionalProperties : false , } const parse = parser(schema, { includeErrors : true }) console .log(parse( '{ "hello": 100 }' ));

Only the first error is reported by default unless allErrors option is also set to true in addition to includeErrors .

See Error handling for more information.

Generate Modules

See the doc/samples directory to see how @exodus/schemasafe compiles the draft/2019-09 test suite.

To compile a validator function to an IIFE, call validate.toModule() :

const { validator } = require ( '@exodus/schemasafe' ) const schema = { type : 'string' , format : 'hex' } const formats = { hex : ( value ) => /^0x[0-9A-Fa-f]*$/ .test(value), } const validate = validator(schema, { formats }) console .log(validate.toModule())

Performance

@exodus/schemasafe uses code generation to turn a JSON schema into javascript code that is easily optimizeable by v8 and extremely fast.

See Performance for information on options that might affect performance both ways.

Contributing

Get a fully set up development environment with:

git clone https://github.com/ExodusMovement/schemasafe cd schemasafe git submodule update --init --recursive yarn yarn lint yarn test

Previous work

This is based on a heavily rewritten version of the amazing (but outdated) is-my-json-valid by @mafintosh.

Compared to is-my-json-valid , @exodus/schemasafe adds security-first design, many new features, newer spec versions support, slimmer and more maintainable code, 0 dependencies, self-contained JS module generation, fixes bugs and adds better test coverage, and drops support for outdated Node.js versions.

License

MIT