openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@exchain-ethersproject/units

by ethers-io
5.5.0 (see all)

Complete Ethereum library and wallet implementation in JavaScript.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

The Ethers Project

npm (tag) Node.js CI

A complete Ethereum wallet implementation and utilities in JavaScript (and TypeScript).

Features:

  • Keep your private keys in your client, safe and sound
  • Import and export JSON wallets (Geth, Parity and crowdsale)
  • Import and export BIP 39 mnemonic phrases (12 word backup phrases) and HD Wallets (English as well as Czech, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese)
  • Meta-classes create JavaScript objects from any contract ABI, including ABIv2 and Human-Readable ABI
  • Connect to Ethereum nodes over JSON-RPC, INFURA, Etherscan, Alchemy or MetaMask
  • ENS names are first-class citizens; they can be used anywhere an Ethereum addresses can be used
  • Tiny (~104kb compressed; 322kb uncompressed)
  • Modular packages; include only what you need
  • Complete functionality for all your Ethereum desires
  • Extensive documentation
  • Large collection of test cases which are maintained and added to
  • Fully TypeScript ready, with definition files and full TypeScript source
  • MIT License (including ALL dependencies); completely open source to do with as you please

Keep Updated

For the latest news and advisories, please follow the @ethersproject on Twitter (low-traffic, non-marketing, important information only) as well as watch this GitHub project.

For the latest changes, see the CHANGELOG.

Installing

node.js

/home/ricmoo/some_project> npm install --save ethers

browser (UMD)

<script src="https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.umd.min.js" type="text/javascript">
</script>

browser (ESM)

<script type="module">
    import { ethers } from "https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.esm.min.js";
</script>

Documentation

Browse the documentation online:

Or browse the entire documentation as a single page to make searching easier.

Ancillary Packages

These are a number of packages not included in the umbrella ethers npm package, and additional packages are always being added. Often these packages are for specific use-cases, so rather than adding them to the umbrella package, they are added as ancillary packages, which can be included by those who need them, while not bloating everyone else with packages they do not need.

We will keep a list of useful packages here.

License

MIT License (including all dependencies).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial