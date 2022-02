A jQuery plugin for making smart sticky elements.

See the homepage for directions and examples: http://leafo.net/sticky-kit/

Are you having trouble getting something to work? Consult the troubleshooting guide.

Installation

$ npm install sticky-kit --save

Find sticky-kit.js in the dist/ directory. Make sure to include it after jQuery.

Bower

$ bower install sticky-kit --save

Copying

Include sticky-kit.js after you've included jQuery on the page.

Documentation

Refer to the homepage: http://leafo.net/sticky-kit/#reference

License

MIT