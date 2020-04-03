Audio recorder for Vue.js. It allows to create, play, download and store records on a server.
npm i vue-audio-recorder --save
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|attempts
|Number
|Number of recording attempts
|headers
|Object
|HTTP headers
|time
|Number
|Time limit for the record (minutes)
|bit-rate
|Number
|Default: 128 (only for MP3)
|sample-rate
|Number
|Default: 44100
|filename
|String
|Download/Upload filename
|format
|String
|WAV/MP3. Default: mp3
|upload-url
|String
|URL for uploading
|show-download-button
|Boolean
|If it is true show a download button. Default: true
|show-upload-button
|Boolean
|If it is true show an upload button. Default: true
|before-upload
|Function
|Callback fires before uploading
|successful-upload
|Function
|Callback fires after successful uploading
|failed-upload
|Function
|Callback fires after failure uploading
|mic-failed
|Function
|Callback fires if your microphone doesn't work
|before-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after click the record button
|pause-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after pause recording
|after-recording
|Function
|Callback fires after click the stop button or exceeding the time limit
|select-record
|Function
|Callback fires after choise a record. Returns the record
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|src
|String
|Specifies the URL of the audio file
import AudioRecorder from 'vue-audio-recorder'
Vue.use(AudioRecorder)
methods: {
callback (data) {
console.debug(data)
}
}
<audio-recorder
upload-url="YOUR_API_URL"
:attempts="3"
:time="2"
:headers="headers"
:before-recording="callback"
:pause-recording="callback"
:after-recording="callback"
:select-record="callback"
:before-upload="callback"
:successful-upload="callback"
:failed-upload="callback"/>
<audio-player src="/demo/example.mp3"/>
# install dependencies
npm install
# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev
# build for production with minification
npm run build
Gennady Grishkovtsov - Developer
Olga Zimina - UIX Designer