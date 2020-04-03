openbase logo
@ewhal/vue-audio-recorder

by Gennady Grishkovtsov
5.0.14

A simple audio recorder for VueJS applications

Overview

Readme

vue-audio-recorder

Audio recorder for Vue.js. It allows to create, play, download and store records on a server.

Live demo

Features

  • Beautiful clean UI
  • Download/upload/play record
  • Time limit
  • Records limit
  • A lot of callbacks
  • Individual an audio player
  • MP3/WAV support

Tested in (desktop)

  • Chrome
  • Firefox
  • Safari

Installation

npm i vue-audio-recorder --save

AudioRecorder props

PropTypeDescription
attemptsNumberNumber of recording attempts
headersObjectHTTP headers
timeNumberTime limit for the record (minutes)
bit-rateNumberDefault: 128 (only for MP3)
sample-rateNumberDefault: 44100
filenameStringDownload/Upload filename
formatStringWAV/MP3. Default: mp3
upload-urlStringURL for uploading
show-download-buttonBooleanIf it is true show a download button. Default: true
show-upload-buttonBooleanIf it is true show an upload button. Default: true
before-uploadFunctionCallback fires before uploading
successful-uploadFunctionCallback fires after successful uploading
failed-uploadFunctionCallback fires after failure uploading
mic-failedFunctionCallback fires if your microphone doesn't work
before-recordingFunctionCallback fires after click the record button
pause-recordingFunctionCallback fires after pause recording
after-recordingFunctionCallback fires after click the stop button or exceeding the time limit
select-recordFunctionCallback fires after choise a record. Returns the record

AudioPlayer props

PropTypeDescription
srcStringSpecifies the URL of the audio file

Usage

    import AudioRecorder from 'vue-audio-recorder'

    Vue.use(AudioRecorder)

    methods: {
      callback (data) {
        console.debug(data)
      }
    }

  <audio-recorder
    upload-url="YOUR_API_URL"
    :attempts="3"
    :time="2"
    :headers="headers"
    :before-recording="callback"
    :pause-recording="callback"
    :after-recording="callback"
    :select-record="callback"
    :before-upload="callback"
    :successful-upload="callback"
    :failed-upload="callback"/>

  <audio-player src="/demo/example.mp3"/>

Build Setup

# install dependencies
npm install

# serve with hot reload at localhost:8080
npm run dev

# build for production with minification
npm run build

TODO

  • Clear record list
  • Responsive design

Authors

Gennady Grishkovtsov - Developer

Olga Zimina - UIX Designer

