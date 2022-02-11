A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

It supports all features of TypeScript including type-checking. Read more about Babel7 + preset-typescript vs TypeScript (and ts-jest ).

We are not doing semantic versioning and 23.10 is a re-write, run npm i -D ts-jest@"<23.10.0" to go back to the previous version

View the online documentation (usage & technical)

Ask for some help in the Jest Discord community or ts-jest GitHub Discussion

Before reporting any issues, be sure to check the troubleshooting page

We're looking for collaborators! Want to help improve ts-jest ?

Getting Started

These instructions will get you setup to use ts-jest in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.

using npm using yarn Prerequisites npm i -D jest typescript yarn add --dev jest typescript Installing npm i -D ts-jest @types/jest yarn add --dev ts-jest @types/jest Creating config npx ts-jest config:init yarn ts-jest config:init Running tests npm t or npx jest yarn test or yarn jest

Built With

TypeScript - JavaScript that scales

Jest - Delightful JavaScript Testing

ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript (yes, ts-jest uses itself for its tests)

Contributing

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.

Versioning

We DO NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follows the one of Jest. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.

Kulshekhar Kabra - kulshekhar

- kulshekhar Gustav Wengel - GeeWee

- GeeWee Ahn - ahnpnl

- ahnpnl Huafu Gandon - huafu

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

Supporters

JetBrains has been kind enough to support ts-jest with an open source license.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details