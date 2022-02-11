A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.
It supports all features of TypeScript including type-checking. Read more about Babel7 +
preset-typescript vs TypeScript (and
ts-jest).
|We are not doing semantic versioning and
23.10 is a re-write, run
npm i -D ts-jest@"<23.10.0" to go back to the previous version
View the online documentation (usage & technical)
Ask for some help in the
Jest Discord community or
ts-jest GitHub Discussion
Before reporting any issues, be sure to check the troubleshooting page
We're looking for collaborators! Want to help improve
ts-jest?
These instructions will get you setup to use
ts-jest in your project. For more detailed documentation, please check online documentation.
|using npm
|using yarn
|Prerequisites
npm i -D jest typescript
yarn add --dev jest typescript
|Installing
npm i -D ts-jest @types/jest
yarn add --dev ts-jest @types/jest
|Creating config
npx ts-jest config:init
yarn ts-jest config:init
|Running tests
npm t or
npx jest
yarn test or
yarn jest
ts-jest - Jest transformer for TypeScript (yes,
ts-jest uses itself for its tests)
Please read CONTRIBUTING.md for details on our code of conduct, and the process for submitting pull requests to us.
We DO NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follows the one of Jest. For the versions available, see the tags on this repository.
See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details