One file. Any browser. Same UI.

Table of Contents

Introduction

MediaElementPlayer: HTML5 <video> and <audio> player

A complete HTML/CSS audio/video player built on top MediaElement.js . Many great HTML5 players have a completely separate Flash UI in fallback mode, but MediaElementPlayer.js uses the same HTML/CSS for all players.

MediaElement.js is a set of custom Flash plugins that mimic the HTML5 MediaElement API for browsers that don't support HTML5 or don't support the media codecs you're using. Instead of using Flash as a fallback, Flash is used to make the browser seem HTML5 compliant and enable codecs like H.264 (via Flash) on all browsers.

In general, MediaElement.js supports IE11+, MS Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, iOS 8+ and Android 4.0+.

It is strongly recommended to read the entire documentation and check the demo folder to get the most out of this package. Visit here to start.

* IMPORTANT NOTE for Safari users (Jun 8, 2017)

Since Sierra version, autoplay policies have changed. You may experience an error if you try to execute play programmatically or via autoplay attribute with MediaElement, unless muted attribute is specified.

For more information, read https://webkit.org/blog/7734/auto-play-policy-changes-for-macos/

Installation and Usage

The full documentation on how to install MediaElement.js is available at Installation.

A brief guide on how to create and use instances of MediaElement available at Usage.

Additional features can be found at https://github.com/mediaelement/mediaelement-plugins.

API and Configuration

MediaElement.js has many options that you can take advantage from. Visit API and Configuration for more details.

Also, a Utilities/Features guide is available for development. Visit Utilities/Features for more details.

Guidelines for Contributors

If you want to contribute to improve this package, please read Guidelines.

NOTE: If you would like to contribute with translations, make sure that you also check https://github.com/mediaelement/mediaelement-plugins, and perform the translations for the files suffixed as -i18n .

Useful resources

A compilation of useful articles can be found here.

Change Log

Changes available at Change Log.

Migration

For migrating mediaelement see Migration guide.

TODO list

IMPORTANT: Before posting an issue, it is strongly encouraged to read the whole documentation since it covers the majority of scenarios exposed in prior issues.

New features and pending bugs can be found at TODO list.