Ractive.js - Next-generation DOM manipulation

What is Ractive.js?

It's a JavaScript library for building reactive user interfaces in a way that doesn't force you into a particular framework's way of thinking. It takes a radically different approach to DOM manipulation - one that saves both you and the browser unnecessary work.

Features include...

Data-binding, with a beautiful declarative syntax.

Event handling that doesn't make you tear your hair out.

Flexible and performant animations and transitions.

And much more!

Getting started

To get a feel for how it will make your life as a web developer easier, head over to the documentation at ractive.js.org or get a quick hands-on with interactive tutorials.

Contributing

All forms of help are welcome! Please read CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to contribute.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-21 Rich Harris and contributors. Released under an MIT license.