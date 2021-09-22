openbase logo
@evs-chris/ractive

by ractivejs
1.0.0-wild-compute-003

Next-generation DOM manipulation

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

5.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

77

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Ractive.js - Next-generation DOM manipulation

Have any questions or just want to chat? Join us on GitHub Discussions!

What is Ractive.js?

It's a JavaScript library for building reactive user interfaces in a way that doesn't force you into a particular framework's way of thinking. It takes a radically different approach to DOM manipulation - one that saves both you and the browser unnecessary work.

Features include...

  • Data-binding, with a beautiful declarative syntax.
  • Event handling that doesn't make you tear your hair out.
  • Flexible and performant animations and transitions.
  • And much more!

Getting started

To get a feel for how it will make your life as a web developer easier, head over to the documentation at ractive.js.org or get a quick hands-on with interactive tutorials.

Contributing

All forms of help are welcome! Please read CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to contribute.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-21 Rich Harris and contributors. Released under an MIT license.

