A date library agnostic React component for choosing dates and date ranges. Uses date-fns for date operations.
react-date-range?
Live Demo : http://hypeserver.github.io/react-date-range
npm install --save react-date-range
This plugin expects
react and
date-fns as peerDependencies, It means that you need to install them in your project folder.
npm install --save react date-fns
You need to import skeleton and theme styles first.
import 'react-date-range/dist/styles.css'; // main style file
import 'react-date-range/dist/theme/default.css'; // theme css file
DatePicker
import { Calendar } from 'react-date-range';
class MyComponent extends Component {
handleSelect(date){
console.log(date); // native Date object
}
render(){
return (
<Calendar
date={new Date()}
onChange={this.handleSelect}
/>
)
}
}
DateRangePicker / DateRange
import { DateRangePicker } from 'react-date-range';
class MyComponent extends Component {
handleSelect(ranges){
console.log(ranges);
// {
// selection: {
// startDate: [native Date Object],
// endDate: [native Date Object],
// }
// }
}
render(){
const selectionRange = {
startDate: new Date(),
endDate: new Date(),
key: 'selection',
}
return (
<DateRangePicker
ranges={[selectionRange]}
onChange={this.handleSelect}
/>
)
}
}
|Property
|type
|Default Value
|Description
|locale
|Object
|enUS from locale
|you can view full list from here. Locales directly exported from
date-fns/locales.
|className
|String
|wrapper classname
|months
|Number
|1
|rendered month count
|showSelectionPreview
|Boolean
|true
|show preview on focused/hovered dates
|showMonthAndYearPickers
|Boolean
|true
|show select tags for month and year on calendar top, if false it will just display the month and year
|rangeColors
|String[]
|defines color for selection preview.
|shownDate
|Date
|initial focus date
|minDate
|Date
|defines minimum date. Disabled earlier dates
|maxDate
|Date
|defines maximum date. Disabled later dates
|direction
|String
|'vertical'
|direction of calendar months. can be
vertical or
horizontal
|disabledDates
|Date[]
|[]
|dates that are disabled
|disabledDay
|Func
|predicate function that disable day fn(date: Date)
|scroll
|Object
|{ enabled: false }
|infinite scroll behaviour configuration. Check out Infinite Scroll section
|showMonthArrow
|Boolean
|true
|show/hide month arrow button
|navigatorRenderer
|Func
|renderer for focused date navigation area. fn(currentFocusedDate: Date, changeShownDate: func, props: object)
|ranges
|*Object[]
|[]
|Defines ranges. array of range object
|moveRangeOnFirstSelection(DateRange)
|Boolean
|false
|move range on startDate selection. Otherwise endDate will replace with startDate unless
retainEndDateOnFirstSelection is set to true.
|retainEndDateOnFirstSelection(DateRange)
|Boolean
|false
|Retain end date when the start date is changed, unless start date is later than end date. Ignored if
moveRangeOnFirstSelection is set to true.
|onChange(Calendar)
|Func
|callback function for date changes. fn(date: Date)
|onChange(DateRange)
|Func
|callback function for range changes. fn(changes). changes contains changed ranges with new
startDate/
endDate properties.
|color(Calendar)
|String
#3d91ff
|defines color for selected date in Calendar
|date(Calendar)
|Date
|date value for Calendar
|showDateDisplay(DateRange)
|Boolean
|true
|show/hide selection display row. Uses
dateDisplayFormat for formatter
|onShownDateChange(DateRange,Calendar)
|Function
|Callback function that is called when the shown date changes
|initialFocusedRange(DateRange)
|Object
|Initial value for focused range. See
focusedRange for usage.
|focusedRange(DateRange)
|Object
|It defines which range and step are focused. Common initial value is
[0, 0]; first value is index of ranges, second one is which step on date range(startDate or endDate).
|onRangeFocusChange(DateRange)
|Object
|Callback function for focus changes
|preview(DateRange)
|Object
|displays a preview range and overwrite DateRange's default preview. Expected shape:
{ startDate: Date, endDate: Date, color: String }
|showPreview(DateRange)
|bool
|true
|visibility of preview
|editableDateInputs(Calendar)
|bool
|false
|whether dates can be edited in the Calendar's input fields
|dragSelectionEnabled(Calendar)
|bool
|true
|whether dates can be selected via drag n drop
|calendarFocus(Calendar)
|String
|'forwards'
|Whether calendar focus month should be forward-driven or backwards-driven. can be 'forwards' or 'backwards'
|preventSnapRefocus(Calendar)
|bool
|false
|prevents unneceessary refocus of shown range on selection
|onPreviewChange(DateRange)
|Object
|Callback function for preview changes
|dateDisplayFormat
|String
MMM d, yyyy
|selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
|dayDisplayFormat
|String
d
|selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
|weekdayDisplayFormat
|String
E
|selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
|monthDisplayFormat
|String
MMM yyyy
|selected range preview formatter. Check out date-fns's format option
|weekStartsOn
|Number
|Whether the week start day that comes from the locale will be overriden. Default value comes from your locale, if no local is specified, note that default locale is enUS
|startDatePlaceholder
|String
Early
|Start Date Placeholder
|endDatePlaceholder
|String
Continuous
|End Date Placeholder
|fixedHeight
|Boolean
|false
|Since some months require less than 6 lines to show, by setting this prop, you can force 6 lines for all months.
|renderStaticRangeLabel(
DefinedRange)
|Function
|Callback function to be triggered for the static range configurations that have
hasCustomRendering: true on them. Instead of rendering
staticRange.label, return value of this callback will be rendered.
|staticRanges(
DefinedRange,
DateRangePicker)
|Array
|default preDefined ranges
|-
|inputRanges(
DefinedRange,
DateRangePicker)
|Array
|default input ranges
|-
|ariaLabels
|Object
|{}
|inserts aria-label to inner elements
|dayContentRenderer
|Function
|null
|Function to customize the rendering of Calendar Day. given a date is supposed to return what to render.
*shape of range:
{
startDate: PropTypes.object,
endDate: PropTypes.object,
color: PropTypes.string,
key: PropTypes.string,
autoFocus: PropTypes.bool,
disabled: PropTypes.bool,
showDateDisplay: PropTypes.bool,
}
**shape of ariaLabels:
{
// The key of dateInput should be same as key in range.
dateInput: PropTypes.objectOf(
PropTypes.shape({
startDate: PropTypes.string,
endDate: PropTypes.string
})
),
monthPicker: PropTypes.string,
yearPicker: PropTypes.string,
prevButton: PropTypes.string,
nextButton: PropTypes.string,
}
To enable infinite scroll set
scroll={{enabled: true}} basically. Infinite scroll feature is affected by
direction(rendering direction for months) and
months(for rendered months count) props directly.
If you prefer, you can overwrite calendar sizes with
calendarWidth/
calendarHeight or each month's height/width with
monthWidth/
monthHeight/
longMonthHeight at
scroll prop.
// shape of scroll prop
scroll: {
enabled: PropTypes.bool,
monthHeight: PropTypes.number,
longMonthHeight: PropTypes.number, // some months has 1 more row than others
monthWidth: PropTypes.number, // just used when direction="horizontal"
calendarWidth: PropTypes.number, // defaults monthWidth * months
calendarHeight: PropTypes.number, // defaults monthHeight * months
}),
