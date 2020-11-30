Tool to generate Bazel build files for a number of different rule sets and languages. Generation is done via buildozer commands for a given rule and source file or directory.
The generator can create rules for the following and can be extended to provide more
The generator is somewhat flexible in the source structure, but does make a number of assumptions in certain cases. It will try and 'best guess' labels from other packages. It's currently not expected to generate a 100% correct and working build file, but will (in most cases) generate a ~80-90% best effort and reduce the boilerplate needed.
bzlgen can be installed from npm
npm i -g @evertz/bzlgen
Then run the generator, passing the type to generate and the path or file to generate for (not all generators support single files or directories)
bzlgen ng ./home
There are many option other flags that can be set to customize the output of the generator, see
--help for more
The generator can also be run from source if needed:
bazel run //src:bin -- --help
By default, the generator will load rules from the workspace. However this can be changed by setting
load_mapping flags
This tells the generator where to load a given rule from.
This will load
sass_library from
//tools/defaults.bzl. This allows those with marcos overriding rule definitions to specify
the correct load site
--load_mapping=sass_library=//tools/defaults.bzl
Label mappings can be added to either override or augment the mapping between a source file and its label. Labels mappings are always the relative path from the root of the workspace (or in the case of node_modules, simply the module name)
--label_mapping path/to/src/component.ts=//some/other:label
Mappings can also contain glob patterns, allowing many paths or subpaths to be mapped to a specific label.
The example below will map all files in the
path/to subdirectory to the label
//:foo
--label_mapping path/to/**/*=//:foo
Imports can be ignored by setting the path to a blank label
The generator has experimental use of
bazel query to attempt to resolve source files to labels. This can be useful if
BUILD files have already been generated in the repo.
Mappings added via the
--label_mapping flag will have priority over any query results or best guess label generation.
The
--use_bazel_query can be set to opt-in to this behaviour
As bzlgen has a large number of flags, it can read them from a
.bzlgenrc file in the root of the repo when to command is run.
Each line should contain one flag, all lines are processed, except those starting with
#
# load mappings
--load_mapping=sass_library=//tools/defaults.bzl
--load_mapping=sass_binary=//tools/defaults.bzl
# label mappings
--label_mapping=rxjs/operators=@npm//rxjs