ShareDB is a realtime database backend based on Operational Transformation (OT) of JSON documents. It is the realtime backend for the DerbyJS web application framework.

For help, questions, discussion and announcements, join the ShareJS mailing list or read the documentation.

Please report any bugs you find to the issue tracker.

Features

Realtime synchronization of any JSON document

Concurrent multi-user collaboration

Synchronous editing API with asynchronous eventual consistency

Realtime query subscriptions

Simple integration with any database

Horizontally scalable with pub/sub integration

Projections to select desired fields from documents and operations

Middleware for implementing access control and custom extensions

Ideal for use in browsers or on the server

Offline change syncing upon reconnection

In-memory implementations of database and pub/sub for unit testing

Access to historic document versions

Realtime user presence syncing

Documentation

https://share.github.io/sharedb/

Examples

Counter

Leaderboard

Development

The documentation is stored as Markdown files, but sometimes it can be useful to run these locally. The docs are served using Jekyll, and require Ruby >2.4.0 and Bundler:

gem install jekyll bundler

The docs can be built locally and served with live reload: