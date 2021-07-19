Eva Design System

Customizable Design System easily adaptable to your Brand. Available for Sketch with Mobile and Web component libraries.

Documentation

What's included

Sketch file with hundreds of symbols and dozens of style settings

file with hundreds of symbols and dozens of style settings Web and Mobile well known UI component libraries

well known UI component libraries SVG Eva Icons support - 480+ general purpose icons

- 480+ general purpose icons 2 visual themes with Dark mode!

Quick Start - designers

Quick Start - developers

Nebular Angular UI library quick start guide

UI Kitten React Native UI library quick start guide

License

More from Akveo

Eva Icons - 480+ beautiful Open Source icons

