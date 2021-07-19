openbase logo
@eva-design/material

by eva-design
2.1.1

💫Customizable Design System easily adaptable to your Brand.

292

GitHub Stars

863

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Eva Design System

Customizable Design System easily adaptable to your Brand. Available for Sketch with Mobile and Web component libraries.

Documentation

What's included

  • Sketch file with hundreds of symbols and dozens of style settings
  • Web and Mobile well known UI component libraries
  • SVG Eva Icons support - 480+ general purpose icons
  • 2 visual themes with Dark mode!

Quick Start - designers

Quick Start - developers

  • Nebular Angular UI library quick start guide
  • UI Kitten React Native UI library quick start guide

License

More from Akveo

  • Eva Icons - 480+ beautiful Open Source icons

How can I support the developers?

  • Star our GitHub repo ⭐
  • Create pull requests, submit bugs, suggest new features or documentation updates 🔧
  • Read us on Medium
  • Follow us on Twitter 🐾
  • Like our page on Facebook 👍

From Developers

Made with ❤️ by Akveo team. Follow us on Twitter to get the latest news first! We're always happy to receive your feedback!

