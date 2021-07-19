Eva Design System
Customizable Design System easily adaptable to your Brand. Available for Sketch with Mobile and Web component libraries.
Documentation
What's included
- Sketch file with hundreds of symbols and dozens of style settings
- Web and Mobile well known UI component libraries
- SVG Eva Icons support - 480+ general purpose icons
- 2 visual themes with Dark mode!
Quick Start - designers
Quick Start - developers
- Nebular Angular UI library quick start guide
- UI Kitten React Native UI library quick start guide
License
