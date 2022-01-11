⚠️ This project is for Mirador 3, the latest version of Mirador. For Mirador 2, please see ProjectMirador/mirador2 or legacy documentation on the Mirador 2 wiki. Please note that the community's focus is on Mirador 3, and are unlikely to accept pull requests or provide support for Mirador 2.
You can quickly use and configure Mirador by remixing the mirador-start Glitch.
We recommend installing Mirador using a JavaScript package manager like npm or yarn.
$ npm install mirador
# or
$ yarn add mirador
If you are interested in integrating Mirador with plugins into your project, we recommend using webpack or parcel to integrate the es version of the packages. Examples are here:
https://github.com/ProjectMirador/mirador-integration
For help with adding a translation, see src/locales/README.md
Mirador local development requires nodejs to be installed.
npm install to install the dependencies.
$ npm start
Then navigate to http://127.0.0.1:4444/
var miradorInstance = Mirador.viewer({
id: 'mirador' // id selector where Mirador should be instantiated
});
> miradorInstance
{ actions, store }
Add a window:
store.dispatch(actions.addWindow());
To focus a window run:
store.dispatch(actions.focusWindow('window-1'))
store.getState()
$ npm test # For headless CI=true npm test
or to continually watch the source files
$ npm run test:watch
$ npm run lint
The following browser extensions are useful for debugging a local development instance of Mirador:
To debug the test suite, run:
$ npm run test:debug
then spin up a nodejs inspector client and set some breakpoints. See here for a guide to debugging with Chrome DevTools.