text Text string or array of strings to display.

position Position of the text on the screen within the range , a couple [x, y] or array [[x ,y], [x, y], ...] corresponding to text.

align Horizontal alignment relative to the position . Can be one of left , right , center / middle , start , end , or a number of em units. By default left . Can be an array, corresponding to text.

baseline Vertical alignment value, by default middle . Can be a string one of top , hanging , middle , alphabetic , ideographic , bottom etc. (see font-measure) or a number of em units, denoting 0 as alphabetic baseline. Can be an array corresponding to text.

color Text color or array of colors. By default black .

font Font family, CSS font string or an object with font properties like {family, size, style} , see css-font. Can be an array.

fontSize / em Font-size, can be changed independently of font .

kerning Enable font kerning, by default true . Disable for the case of monospace fonts. See detect-kerning package.

offset Shift position by the number of ems. Useful for organizing multiple lines, indentation, sub/sup script etc. Does not get affected by position change. Can be a number for x-offset only or a couple [x, y] for single position or array [[x, y], [x, y], ...] for multiple positions.

range Data area corresponding to position in viewport. Useful for organizing zoom/pan. By default is the same as the viewport [0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height] .

scale / translate An alternative to range .