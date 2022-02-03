The Ethers Project

A complete Ethereum wallet implementation and utilities in JavaScript (and TypeScript).

Features:

Keep your private keys in your client, safe and sound

and sound Import and export JSON wallets (Geth, Parity and crowdsale)

(Geth, Parity and crowdsale) Import and export BIP 39 mnemonic phrases (12 word backup phrases) and HD Wallets (English as well as Czech, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese)

(12 word backup phrases) and (English as well as Czech, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese) Meta-classes create JavaScript objects from any contract ABI, including ABIv2 and Human-Readable ABI

and Connect to Ethereum nodes over JSON-RPC, INFURA, Etherscan, Alchemy or MetaMask

ENS names are first-class citizens; they can be used anywhere an Ethereum addresses can be used

are first-class citizens; they can be used anywhere an Ethereum addresses can be used Tiny (~104kb compressed; 322kb uncompressed)

(~104kb compressed; 322kb uncompressed) Modular packages; include only what you need

packages; include only what you need Complete functionality for all your Ethereum desires

functionality for all your Ethereum desires Extensive documentation

Large collection of test cases which are maintained and added to

which are maintained and added to Fully TypeScript ready, with definition files and full TypeScript source

ready, with definition files and full TypeScript source MIT License (including ALL dependencies); completely open source to do with as you please

For the latest news and advisories, please follow the @ethersproject on Twitter (low-traffic, non-marketing, important information only) as well as watch this GitHub project.

For the latest changes, see the CHANGELOG.

Installing

node.js

/home/ricmoo/some_project> npm install

browser (UMD)

< script src = "https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.umd.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

browser (ESM)

< script type = "module" > import { ethers } from "https://cdn.ethers.io/lib/ethers-5.1.esm.min.js" ; </ script >

Documentation

Browse the documentation online:

Or browse the entire documentation as a single page to make searching easier.

Ancillary Packages

These are a number of packages not included in the umbrella ethers npm package, and additional packages are always being added. Often these packages are for specific use-cases, so rather than adding them to the umbrella package, they are added as ancillary packages, which can be included by those who need them, while not bloating everyone else with packages they do not need.

We will keep a list of useful packages here.

License

MIT License (including all dependencies).