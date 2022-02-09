openbase logo
@ethereumjs/blockchain

by ethereumjs
5.5.1 (see all)

Monorepo for the Ethereum VM TypeScript Implementation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

72.4K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

167

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Ethereum API

Readme

EthereumJS Monorepo

Code Coverage Discord

This was originally the EthereumJS VM repository. In Q1 2020 we brought some of its building blocks together to simplify development. Below you can find the packages included in this repository.

🚧 Please note that the master branch is updated on a daily basis, and to inspect code related to a specific package version, refer to the tags.

packagenpmissuestestscoverage
@ethereumjs/blockNPM PackageBlock IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/blockchainNPM PackageBlockchain IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/clientNPM PackageClient IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/commonNPM PackageCommon IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/devp2pNPM PackageDevp2p IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/ethashNPM PackageEthash IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
merkle-patricia-treeNPM PackageTrie IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
rlpNPM Packagerlp IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/txNPM PackageTx IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
ethereumjs-utilNPM PackageUtil IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage
@ethereumjs/vmNPM PackageVM IssuesActions StatusCode Coverage

Coverage report

Detailed version can be seen on Codecov.io

Code Coverage

Package dependency relationship

diagram

To update the diagram above use this edit url and open a new PR with the changes. Be sure to update both the diagram and the edit url.

Getting Started

See our monorepo documentation to get started on setting up the repository and installing dependencies. The config folder gives an overview on shared configuration and scripts between packages.

EthereumJS

See our organizational documentation for an introduction to EthereumJS as well as information on current standards and best practices.

If you want to join for work or do improvements on the libraries have a look at our contribution guidelines.

LICENSE

Most packages are MPL-2.0 licensed, see package folder for the respective license.

