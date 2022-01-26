Sourcify wants to help make contract interactions on the blockchain safer and more transparent for users.
To achieve this goal, Sourcify supports several efforts to foster adoption of open-source source file verification, metadata files and NatSpec comments.
ℹ️ This repository only contains the main components, the Sourcify monorepo with main services and the verification UI. The Sourcify Github organization contains all other auxiliary services and components.
At its core, Sourcify currently maintains:
Sourcify aims to provide a base layer allowing other tools build on top of it. Its main purpose is to keep metadata and source files available via IPFS and Swarm (preventing that the links in the bytecode turn into dead links).
Besides the technical infrastructure, Sourcify is also a collective initiative to bring transparency and awareness to the space. We want to educate and build bridges between development tools, wallets, interfaces and other components which all play an important role in demystifying interaction with smart contracts for the end user and hence making blockchain interactions safer.
Have questions or improvement ideas?
Sourcify verifies that Ethereum bytecode was compiled from a certain Solidity source code and maintains a public repository of contract metadata.
The repository indexes metadata with IPFS or Swarm hashes which the solc compiler embeds in contract bytecode. By fetching code on-chain and extracting this hash, it is possible to obtain related metadata from Sourcify's records.
Read more about Sourcify in the FAQ. Information on metadata can be found in Solidity documentation.
As mentioned above, Sourcify has several components:
a "monitoring & verifier service" which watches public Ethereum networks for contract deployments and tries to associate them with sources and metadata published to Swarm or IPFS. It currently watches Ethereum mainnet and test networks, and other EVM based chains listed here
a website which allows you to submit sources and metadata for a specific contract address manually
a public metadata repository that contains uploaded (or discovered) metadata and their sources:
Using solc directly on the commandline:
solc --metadata --metadata-literal <mySource.sol>
or with JSON/IO
{
"settings": {
"metadata": { "useLiteralContent": true }
}
}
If your Solidity code compiles with solc >= 0.6.0, all you need to do is to upload your contract metadata and sources to IPFS as part of your deployment process. The monitoring service will automatically add your files to the metadata repository when it sees your contract created on the network.
A simple example for Truffle projects can be found at cgewecke/metacoin-source-verify which contains a script to publish to IPFS directly from a Truffle compilation artifact.
Please note that source code verification is only reliable if it is performed on the creation bytecode, i.e. the bytecode payload used when the contract was created. The deployed bytecode, i.e. the bytecode stored in the blockchain as code is not sufficient, because the constructor can still be different and set arbitrary storage entries.
Furthermore, if the constructor requires parameters, these have to be checked as well.
Also note that there can still be differences in the source code that are not visible in the bytecode. Variables can be renamed or unused code can be introduced. Since the bytecode contains a hash of the source code, such modifications have to be prepared at deploy time, but it is still a possibility.
Pin and help us decentralize the Sourcify repository!
Refer to the guide by @wmitsuda
There is a repository which contains all the files that the monitoring service has found on the networks that are being watched.
The repository is accessible via this link.
The repository UI currently looks like this:
It offers the option to search, download or open folders.
For example to download:
Or if you want to search something:
The metadata inside is visible as raw, and can be downloaded like that:
Alternatively, if you want to take a look at the contract in the browser, you can open it like this:
$ npx lerna bootstrap
$ npx lerna run build
$ npm run server:start
$ npm run dev:ui
Prepare environment and start by running these commands from the
environments directory:
To build images locally run:
docker-compose -f geth.yaml -f ipfs.yaml -f localchain.yaml -f monitor.yaml -f repository.yaml -f s3.yaml -f server.yaml -f ui.yaml -f build-ipfs.yaml -f build-localchain.yaml -f build-monitor.yaml -f build-repository.yaml -f build-s3.yaml -f build-server.yaml -f build-ui.yaml build --parallel
If you just want to run it do:
docker-compose -f ipfs.yaml -f localchain.yaml -f monitor.yaml -f repository.yaml -f s3.yaml -f server.yaml -f ui.yaml up -d (-d flag means that output won't be printed in stdout)
Note: you don't need to run all the services, just the ones you want.
Launch
cp .env.testing .env
docker-compose -f ipfs.yaml -f localchain.yaml -f monitor.yaml -f repository.yaml -f s3.yaml -f server.yaml -f ui.yaml up -d
Other approach would be to run every service in docker except one that you are working on.
This will build the project in docker containers, launching the monitor and server.
Verified sources and contract addresses will be stored in
repository and
db folders
in your project root. The directories are created automatically if they don't exist.
/ui/dist/index.html will be served to http://localhost:1234
UI
To help with manual UI testing, some contracts whose sources and metadata can be found in the
test/sources/all folder are automatically deployed to a local ganache instance running
on port 8545. Their contract addresses are deterministically generated at:
|Contracts
|Addresses
|Simple.sol
|0x8168f192F7432C93FCb16e039B57FB890AaB3230
|SimpleWithImport.sol
|0x0Ef7de872C7110d6020fa5e62d7cD31Fd90FF811
Similar sources are also pre-deployed to Ropsten and can be found in the
test/sources/ropsten folder:
|Contracts
|Addresses
|Simple.sol
|0xEB6Cf7952c666F81f1a5678E80D4fC5Ce3a7bF0b
|SimpleWithImport.sol
|0x4668b709182F41837c4e06C8de1D3568df7778D9
Shutdown
Stop the docker run with
ctrl+c.
To remove exited containers type
docker-compose -f server.yaml -f ... down. You can list all previously started containers with
-f flag.
Run tests with:
lerna run test
test/sources contains contracts, compilation artifacts and metadata files which can be used for
building test cases.
Test sources are compiled with 0x's sol-compiler. This lets you pick any compiler version or
settings by modifying the
compiler.json file as needed.
To generate more test data, go to the
test/sources directory, add Solidity files to the
contracts folder and run:
npx sol-compiler
Compilation artifacts will be written to an
artifacts folder.
We also provide publicly available API for both environments that you can use.
You can find examples in our Postman collection in the root of this project
Sourcify.postman_collection.json.
GET /check-by-addresses?addresses={address}&chainIds={chainIds}
POST / or
POST /verify
POST /input-files
POST /verify-validated
GET /session-data
POST /restart-session
GET /files/tree/:chain/:address
GET /files/:chain/:address
GET /files/tree/any/:chain/:address
GET /files/any/:chain/:address
GET /files/contracts/:chain
GET /health
This paragraph should be read with the following in mind:
<MATCH_QUALITY> is either
full_match or
partial_match.
<CHAIN_ID> is the respective ID of the chain (e.g. 1 for Ethereum Mainnet, 5 for Görli). See the full list here.
<CONTRACT_ADDRESS> is the hexadecimal address of the contract (40 hex digits prefixed by
0x).
<FILE_PATH> is the original path of a source file. Sourcify doesn't flatten the file hierarchy, so everything is provided as during compilation.
The repository (https://repo.sourcify.dev) provides the following GET endpoints:
/contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/metadata.json
/contracts/full_match/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/constructor-args.txt
/contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/library-map.json
/contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/sources/<FILE_PATH>
/stats.json
/manifest.json
E.g. the following URL fetches
browser/OceanMan.sol, a source of the contract deployed on Ethereum Mainnet (chain ID: 1) at address 0x00000000064Ecc11c97AC4a5551F279532Bf9E0D.
In order to fetch from the staging repository, replace https://repo.sourcify.dev with https://repo.staging.sourcify.dev.
If you'd like to add a new chain support to Sourcify you can open a pull request to the staging branch with following:
Make sure the chain is listed in chains.json. This file is kept in sync with chainlist.org and should not be edited.
Add the chain details in sourcify-chains.ts similar to other chains with
supported: true and
monitored: false.
Add the chain to the front-end in constants.ts
Provide a test contract on the chain with address, source code, and metadata file in the pull request.
When opening a pull request, please set the base branch as staging. Direct merges to master is not possible.