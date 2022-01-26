Sourcify 🧑‍💻📝🔍

Sourcify wants to help make contract interactions on the blockchain safer and more transparent for users.

To achieve this goal, Sourcify supports several efforts to foster adoption of open-source source file verification, metadata files and NatSpec comments.

ℹ️ This repository only contains the main components, the Sourcify monorepo with main services and the verification UI. The Sourcify Github organization contains all other auxiliary services and components.

At its core, Sourcify currently maintains:

an interface that helps developers to verify metadata and contract source code. It is accessible via sourcify.dev.

a decentralized contract repository of all verified contracts, powered by IPFS, accessible via sourcify.dev and verificat.eth.

a monitoring & verifier service that checks for new contracts on selected EVM-compatible chains and tries to verify them automatically.

verify & fetch plugins for several IDEs.

Sourcify aims to provide a base layer allowing other tools build on top of it. Its main purpose is to keep metadata and source files available via IPFS and Swarm (preventing that the links in the bytecode turn into dead links).

Besides the technical infrastructure, Sourcify is also a collective initiative to bring transparency and awareness to the space. We want to educate and build bridges between development tools, wallets, interfaces and other components which all play an important role in demystifying interaction with smart contracts for the end user and hence making blockchain interactions safer.

Have questions or improvement ideas?

💬 Chat with us on Gitter or Discord (channels are bridged).

🌐 Follow us and help us spread the word on Twitter.

The Basic Concept

Sourcify verifies that Ethereum bytecode was compiled from a certain Solidity source code and maintains a public repository of contract metadata.

The repository indexes metadata with IPFS or Swarm hashes which the solc compiler embeds in contract bytecode. By fetching code on-chain and extracting this hash, it is possible to obtain related metadata from Sourcify's records.

Read more about Sourcify in the FAQ. Information on metadata can be found in Solidity documentation.

The Technical Details

As mentioned above, Sourcify has several components:

a "monitoring & verifier service" which watches public Ethereum networks for contract deployments and tries to associate them with sources and metadata published to Swarm or IPFS. It currently watches Ethereum mainnet and test networks, and other EVM based chains listed here

a website which allows you to submit sources and metadata for a specific contract address manually https://sourcify.dev (Stable) https://staging.sourcify.dev (Unstable) https://draft.staging.sourcify.dev (New UI design)

a public metadata repository that contains uploaded (or discovered) metadata and their sources: https://repo.sourcify.dev (Stable) https://repo.staging.sourcify.dev (Unstable)



Getting Metadata

Using solc directly on the commandline:

solc --metadata --metadata-literal < mySource .sol >

or with JSON/IO

{ "settings" : { "metadata" : { "useLiteralContent" : true } } }

Using the Monitoring Service

If your Solidity code compiles with solc >= 0.6.0, all you need to do is to upload your contract metadata and sources to IPFS as part of your deployment process. The monitoring service will automatically add your files to the metadata repository when it sees your contract created on the network.

A simple example for Truffle projects can be found at cgewecke/metacoin-source-verify which contains a script to publish to IPFS directly from a Truffle compilation artifact.

Security Precautions

Please note that source code verification is only reliable if it is performed on the creation bytecode, i.e. the bytecode payload used when the contract was created. The deployed bytecode, i.e. the bytecode stored in the blockchain as code is not sufficient, because the constructor can still be different and set arbitrary storage entries.

Furthermore, if the constructor requires parameters, these have to be checked as well.

Also note that there can still be differences in the source code that are not visible in the bytecode. Variables can be renamed or unused code can be introduced. Since the bytecode contains a hash of the source code, such modifications have to be prepared at deploy time, but it is still a possibility.

Pinning the Repository on IPFS

Pin and help us decentralize the Sourcify repository!

Refer to the guide by @wmitsuda

Using the Repository

There is a repository which contains all the files that the monitoring service has found on the networks that are being watched.

The repository is accessible via this link.

The repository UI currently looks like this:

It offers the option to search, download or open folders.

For example to download:

Or if you want to search something:

The metadata inside is visible as raw, and can be downloaded like that:

Alternatively, if you want to take a look at the contract in the browser, you can open it like this:

Future Plans

cope with metadata that does not have in-place source code

automatically retrieve the metadata and the source code from SWARM or IPFS, so you only need to supply the metadata hash or bytecode

perform source verification given only an address instead of the bytecode or the metadata

How to

Install and run server with UI

npx lerna bootstrap npx lerna run build npm run server:start npm run dev:ui

Run inside docker

Prerequisites

Docker

Docker-compose

How to run

Prepare environment and start by running these commands from the environments directory: To build images locally run: docker-compose -f geth.yaml -f ipfs.yaml -f localchain.yaml -f monitor.yaml -f repository.yaml -f s3.yaml -f server.yaml -f ui.yaml -f build-ipfs.yaml -f build-localchain.yaml -f build-monitor.yaml -f build-repository.yaml -f build-s3.yaml -f build-server.yaml -f build-ui.yaml build --parallel

If you just want to run it do: docker-compose -f ipfs.yaml -f localchain.yaml -f monitor.yaml -f repository.yaml -f s3.yaml -f server.yaml -f ui.yaml up -d (-d flag means that output won't be printed in stdout)

Note: you don't need to run all the services, just the ones you want.

How to run

Development

Launch

cp .env .testing .env docker-compose -f ipfs .yaml -f localchain .yaml -f monitor .yaml -f repository .yaml -f s3 .yaml -f server .yaml -f ui .yaml up -d

Other approach would be to run every service in docker except one that you are working on.

This will build the project in docker containers, launching the monitor and server. Verified sources and contract addresses will be stored in repository and db folders in your project root. The directories are created automatically if they don't exist.

/ui/dist/index.html will be served to http://localhost:1234

UI

To help with manual UI testing, some contracts whose sources and metadata can be found in the test/sources/all folder are automatically deployed to a local ganache instance running on port 8545. Their contract addresses are deterministically generated at:

Contracts Addresses Simple.sol 0x8168f192F7432C93FCb16e039B57FB890AaB3230 SimpleWithImport.sol 0x0Ef7de872C7110d6020fa5e62d7cD31Fd90FF811

Similar sources are also pre-deployed to Ropsten and can be found in the test/sources/ropsten folder:

Contracts Addresses Simple.sol 0xEB6Cf7952c666F81f1a5678E80D4fC5Ce3a7bF0b SimpleWithImport.sol 0x4668b709182F41837c4e06C8de1D3568df7778D9

Shutdown Stop the docker run with ctrl+c . To remove exited containers type docker-compose -f server.yaml -f ... down . You can list all previously started containers with -f flag.

Tests

Run tests with:

lerna run test

test/sources contains contracts, compilation artifacts and metadata files which can be used for building test cases.

contracts/ : Solidity files (browser tests)

: Solidity files (browser tests) metadata/ : raw metadata files (browser tests)

: raw metadata files (browser tests) pass/ : compilation artifacts which should verify (unit tests)

: compilation artifacts which should verify (unit tests) fail/ : compilation artifacts which should not verify (unit tests)

: compilation artifacts which should not verify (unit tests) compiler.json: compiler config for generating more cases

Test sources are compiled with 0x's sol-compiler. This lets you pick any compiler version or settings by modifying the compiler.json file as needed.

To generate more test data, go to the test/sources directory, add Solidity files to the contracts folder and run:

npx sol-compiler

Compilation artifacts will be written to an artifacts folder.

API

We also provide publicly available API for both environments that you can use. You can find examples in our Postman collection in the root of this project Sourcify.postman_collection.json .

Server API

Repository API

This paragraph should be read with the following in mind:

<MATCH_QUALITY> is either full_match or partial_match .

is either or . <CHAIN_ID> is the respective ID of the chain (e.g. 1 for Ethereum Mainnet, 5 for Görli). See the full list here.

is the respective ID of the chain (e.g. 1 for Ethereum Mainnet, 5 for Görli). See the full list here. <CONTRACT_ADDRESS> is the hexadecimal address of the contract (40 hex digits prefixed by 0x ).

is the hexadecimal address of the contract (40 hex digits prefixed by ). <FILE_PATH> is the original path of a source file. Sourcify doesn't flatten the file hierarchy, so everything is provided as during compilation.

The repository (https://repo.sourcify.dev) provides the following GET endpoints:

JSON-formatted metadata file (with ABI): /contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/metadata.json

JSON-formatted file with constructor arguments (only for fully matched contracts using immutable variables): /contracts/full_match/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/constructor-args.txt

JSON-formatted file mapping library address placeholders to actual addresses: /contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/library-map.json

Source file: /contracts/<MATCH_QUALITY>/<CHAIN_ID>/<CONTRACT_ADDRESS>/sources/<FILE_PATH>

JSON-formatted full and partial match count per chain: /stats.json

JSON-formatted timestamp and version of the repo: /manifest.json

E.g. the following URL fetches browser/OceanMan.sol , a source of the contract deployed on Ethereum Mainnet (chain ID: 1) at address 0x00000000064Ecc11c97AC4a5551F279532Bf9E0D.

In order to fetch from the staging repository, replace https://repo.sourcify.dev with https://repo.staging.sourcify.dev.

Supported Networks

Ethereum Mainnet

Ropsten

Rinkeby

Kovan

Goerli

xDai

POA Network Sokol

Polygon (previously Matic)

Mumbai Testnet (Polygon/Matic)

Binance Smart Chain Mainnet (monitoring temporarily suspended)

Binance Smart Chain Testnet (monitoring temporarily suspended)

Celo Mainnet

Celo Alfajores Testnet

Celo Baklava Testnet

Avalanche Mainnet

Avalanche Fuji Testnet

Arbitrum Mainnet

Arbitrum Testnet Rinkeby

Ubiq

OneLedger Testnet Frankenstein

Syscoin Mainnet

Syscoin Tanenbaum Testnet

Optimistic Ethereum Mainnet

Optimistic Ethereum Kovan Testnet

Boba Network Mainnet

Boba Network Rinkeby Testnet

Velas EVM Mainnet

Meter Mainnet

Aurora Mainnet

Aurora Testnet

Adding a new chain

If you'd like to add a new chain support to Sourcify you can open a pull request to the staging branch with following:

Make sure the chain is listed in chains.json. This file is kept in sync with chainlist.org and should not be edited.

Add the chain details in sourcify-chains.ts similar to other chains with supported: true and monitored: false .

Add the chain to the front-end in constants.ts

Provide a test contract on the chain with address, source code, and metadata file in the pull request.

Contributing

When opening a pull request, please set the base branch as staging. Direct merges to master is not possible.