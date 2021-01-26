Chai assertion for jest-snapshot. See Jest 14.0: React Snapshot Testing for background knowledge about snapshot testing.
On the command line:
$ npm install --save-dev chai-jest-snapshot
There are four different ways to use chai-jest-snapshot.
If you are using mocha as your test runner, it is recommended to use chai-jest-snapshot in "mocha configuration mode".
Note: do not use an arrow function for the
beforeEach as these will not receive the correct
this value provided by mocha.
In your test setup file:
import chai from "chai";
import chaiJestSnapshot from "chai-jest-snapshot";
chai.use(chaiJestSnapshot);
before(function() {
chaiJestSnapshot.resetSnapshotRegistry();
});
beforeEach(function() {
chaiJestSnapshot.configureUsingMochaContext(this);
});
In your spec file(s) (as an example):
import React from "react";
import renderer from "react-test-renderer";
import { expect } from "chai";
import Link from "./Link";
describe("Link", function() {
it("renders correctly", () => {
const tree = renderer.create(
<Link page="http://www.facebook.com">Facebook</Link>
).toJSON();
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot();
});
});
This will automatically write snapshots to a file with the same name as your test file, with
.snap added to the end.
This will also choose snapshot names based on the test name, adding a number to the end based on the number of times
matchSnapshot was called in each test (similar to jest).
In this mode, to update a single snapshot, you can pass
true as an argument to
matchSnapshot:
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot(true);
If you want to update all snapshots without adding
true to each one, set the environment variable
CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
# fish
$ env CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest -u.
If you want tests to fail when a snapshot is missing (instead of writing a new one), set the environment variable
CI to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CI=true npm test
# fish
$ env CI=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest --ci.
If you are using Jest, but prefer Chai assertions, you don’t have anything to configure except loading the plugin itself: the
matchSnapshot Chai assertion will automatically delegate to Jest’s built-in snapshot capability, so all usual options, settings, CLI flags, method arguments, etc. will work out of the box.
import chai from "chai";
import chaiJestSnapshot from "chai-jest-snapshot";
chai.use(chaiJestSnapshot);
If you are using neither mocha nor Jest as your test runner, it is recommended to use chai-jest-snapshot in "framework-agnostic configuration mode".
In your test setup file:
import chai from "chai";
import chaiJestSnapshot from "chai-jest-snapshot";
chai.use(chaiJestSnapshot);
before(function() {
// In order for watch mode to work correctly, the snapshot registry needs to
// be reset at the beginning of each suite run. In mocha, `before` callbacks
// are called before the whole suite runs, but in other test runners you may
// need to run this somewhere else; for example, in jasmine, you'd put it in a
// `beforeAll` instead of `before`.
chaiJestSnapshot.resetSnapshotRegistry();
});
In your spec file(s) (as an example):
import React from "react";
import renderer from "react-test-renderer";
import { expect } from "chai";
import Link from "./Link";
describe("Link", function() {
beforeEach(function() {
chaiJestSnapshot.setFilename(__filename + ".snap");
});
it("renders correctly", () => {
// There may be a way to automate this in your test runner; for example,
// getting the test name in the beforeEach callback, or using a custom
// reporter to hook into the test lifecycle.
chaiJestSnapshot.setTestName("Link renders correctly");
const tree = renderer.create(
<Link page="http://www.facebook.com">Facebook</Link>
).toJSON();
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot();
});
});
This will write snapshots to the file name you specify, (in this example, a file with the same name and location as the spec file, but with
.snap added to the end).
This will use whatever snapshot name you specify as a template, adding a number to the end based on the number of times
matchSnapshot was called using the same file name and snapshot name (similar to what jest does).
In this mode, to update a single snapshot, you can pass
true as an argument to
matchSnapshot:
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot(true);
If you want to update all snapshots without adding
true to each one, set the environment variable
CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
# fish
$ env CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest -u.
If you want tests to fail when a snapshot is missing (instead of writing a new one), set the environment variable
CI to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CI=true npm test
# fish
$ env CI=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest --ci.
If Mocha Configuration Mode or Framework-agnostic Configuration Mode do not satisfy your needs, you can use "manual mode".
In your test setup file:
import chai from "chai";
import chaiJestSnapshot from "chai-jest-snapshot";
chai.use(chaiJestSnapshot);
In your spec file(s) (as an example):
import React from "react";
import renderer from "react-test-renderer";
import { expect } from "chai";
import Link from "./Link";
describe("Link", function() {
it("renders correctly", () => {
const tree = renderer.create(
<Link page="http://www.facebook.com">Facebook</Link>
).toJSON();
let snapshotFilename = __filename + ".snap";
let snapshotName = "Link renders correctly";
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot(snapshotFilename, snapshotName);
});
});
This will write snapshots to the file name you specify, (in this example, a file with the same name and location as the spec file, but with
.snap added to the end).
This will use whatever snapshot name you specify as the snapshot name. NOTE: unlike other modes, this mode does not add a number to the end of the snapshot name.
In this mode, to update a single snapshot, you can pass
true as an extra, third argument to
matchSnapshot:
expect(tree).to.matchSnapshot(snapshotFilename, snapshotName, true);
If you want to update all snapshots without adding
true to each one, set the environment variable
CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
# fish
$ env CHAI_JEST_SNAPSHOT_UPDATE_ALL=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest -u.
If you want tests to fail when a snapshot is missing (instead of writing a new one), set the environment variable
CI to "true":
# assuming `npm test` runs your tests:
# sh/bash/zsh
$ CI=true npm test
# fish
$ env CI=true npm test
This behaves similarly to running
jest --ci.
addSerializer(serializer: SerializerFunction)
import chaiJestSnapshot from "chai-jest-snapshot";
import enzymeToJson from "enzyme-to-json";
chaiJestSnapshot.addSerializer(enzymeToJson({ deep: true }));
Exposes Jest's
addSerializer method. Used to add custom serialization, one example is enzyme-to-json.
__filename or
__dirname in your snapshot file names, and compile your tests using babel, you will probably want to use babel-plugin-transform-dirname-filename to ensure your snapshots end up in your source directory instead of the directory where your tests were built (ie
dist or
build).
$ npm install
$ npm test
Pull Requests and Issues welcome