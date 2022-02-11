

The Optimism Monorepo

This is where Optimism gets built.

Documentation

Extensive documentation is available here.

Community

Come hang on our very active discord 🔴✨

Contributing

Read through CONTRIBUTING.md for a general overview of our contribution process. Then check out our list of good first issues to find something fun to work on!

Directory Structure

root ├── packages │ ├── contracts: L1 and L2 smart contracts for Optimism │ ├── core-utils: Low-level utilities that make building Optimism easier │ ├── common-ts: Common tools for building apps in TypeScript │ ├── data-transport-layer: Service for indexing Optimism-related L1 data │ ├── batch-submitter: Service for submitting batches of transactions and results to L1 │ ├── message-relayer: Tool for automatically relaying L1<>L2 messages in development │ └── replica-healthcheck: Service for monitoring the health of a replica node ├── go │ ├── batch-submitter: Service for submitting batches of transactions and results to L1 │ ├── bss-core: Core batch-submitter logic and utilities │ ├── gas-oracle: Service for updating L1 gas prices on L2 │ └── proxyd: Configurable RPC request router and proxy ├── l2geth: Optimism client software, a fork of geth v1.9.10 ├── integration-tests: Various integration tests for the Optimism network └── ops: Tools for running Optimism nodes and networks

Branching Model and Releases

Active Branches

Branch Status master Accepts PRs from develop when we intend to deploy to mainnet. develop Accepts PRs that are compatible with master OR from regenesis/X.X.X branches. regenesis/X.X.X Accepts PRs for all changes, particularly those not backwards compatible with develop and master .

Overview

We generally follow this Git branching model. Please read the linked post if you're planning to make frequent PRs into this repository (e.g., people working at/with Optimism).

The master branch

The master branch contains the code for our latest "stable" releases. Updates from master always come from the develop branch. We only ever update the master branch when we intend to deploy code within the develop to the Optimism mainnet. Our update process takes the form of a PR merging the develop branch into the master branch.

The develop branch

Our primary development branch is develop . develop contains the most up-to-date software that remains backwards compatible with our latest experimental network deployments. If you're making a backwards compatible change, please direct your pull request towards develop .

Changes to contracts within packages/contracts/contracts are usually NOT considered backwards compatible and SHOULD be made against a release candidate branch. Some exceptions to this rule exist for cases in which we absolutely must deploy some new contract after a release candidate branch has already been fully deployed. If you're changing or adding a contract and you're unsure about which branch to make a PR into, default to using the latest release candidate branch. See below for info about release candidate branches.

Branches marked regenesis/X.X.X are release candidate branches. Changes that are not backwards compatible and all changes to contracts within packages/contracts/contracts MUST be directed towards a release candidate branch. Release candidates are merged into develop and then into master once they've been fully deployed. We may sometimes have more than one active regenesis/X.X.X branch if we're in the middle of a deployment. See table in the Active Branches section above to find the right branch to target.

Releasing new versions

Developers can release new versions of the software by adding changesets to their pull requests using yarn changeset . Changesets will persist over time on the develop branch without triggering new version bumps to be proposed by the Changesets bot. Once changesets are merged into master , the bot will create a new pull request called "Version Packages" which bumps the versions of packages. The correct flow for triggering releases is to re-base these pull requests onto develop and merge them, and then create a new pull request to merge develop onto master . Then, the release workflow will trigger the actual publishing to npm and Docker hub.

License

Code forked from go-ethereum under the name l2geth is licensed under the GNU GPLv3 in accordance with the original license.

All other files within this repository are licensed under the MIT License unless stated otherwise.