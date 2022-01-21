Storybook Status Addon can be used to add a component status label in Storybook.
npm install @etchteam/storybook-addon-status --save-dev
Then create a file called
main.js in your storybook config.
Add the following content to it:
module.exports = {
addons: ['@etchteam/storybook-addon-status'],
};
In
preview.js you can globally configure custom status configurations, or overwrite the built in "beta", "deprecated", "stable" & "releaseCandidate"
export const parameters = {
status: {
statuses: {
released: {
background: '#0000ff',
color: '#ffffff',
description: 'This component is stable and released',
},
},
},
};
Then write your stories like this:
.js
import React from 'react';
export default {
title: 'BetterSoftwareLink',
parameters: {
status: {
type: 'beta', // 'beta' | 'stable' | 'deprecated' | 'releaseCandidate'
url: 'http://www.url.com/status', // will make the tag a link
statuses: {...} // add custom statuses for this story here
}
},
};
export const defaultView = () => (
<a href="https://makebetter.software">Make Better Software</a>
);
For multiple statuses
type also accepts array values. If not specifically set every status uses
status.url as the linked Url.
status: {
type: ['beta', 'released', 'myCustomStatus', { name: 'stable', url: 'http://www.example.com' }],
// url, statuses ...
}
NOTE: The status dot in the sidebar only shows the color of the first status.
.mdx (using addon-docs)
import { Meta } from "@storybook/addon-docs/blocks";
<Meta title="BetterSoftwareLink" parameters={{ status: { type: 'beta' }} /> // 'beta' | 'stable' | 'deprecated' | 'releaseCandidate'
...
You'll get an awesome label injected in the top toolbar and the sidebar.
Note the
type will be used as label for tag and will convert camelCase to words (release)
