@esy-ocaml/reason

by reasonml
3.7.0 (see all)

Simple, fast & type safe code that leverages the JavaScript & OCaml ecosystems

Readme

logo

Reason

Simple, fast & type safe code that leverages the JavaScript & OCaml ecosystems.

Build Status CircleCI Chat

Latest Releases:

native esy package on npm

User Documentation

The Reason user docs live online at https://reasonml.github.io. The repo for those Reason docs lives at github.com/reasonml/reasonml.github.io

Docs links for new users:

Contributing:

npm install -g esy@next
git clone https://github.com/facebook/reason.git
cd reason
esy
esy test # Run the tests

Contributor Documentation:

The docs/ directory in this repo contains documentation for contributors to Reason itself (this repo).

License

See Reason license in LICENSE.txt.

Works that are forked from other projects are under their original licenses.

Credit

The general structure of refmt repo was copied from whitequark's m17n project, including parts of the README that instruct how to use this with the OPAM toolchain. Thank you OCaml!

