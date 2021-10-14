Simple, fast & type safe code that leverages the JavaScript & OCaml ecosystems.
The Reason user docs live online at https://reasonml.github.io. The repo for those Reason docs lives at github.com/reasonml/reasonml.github.io
Docs links for new users:
npm install -g esy@next
git clone https://github.com/facebook/reason.git
cd reason
esy
esy test # Run the tests
The
docs/ directory in this repo contains documentation for
contributors to Reason itself (this repo).
See Reason license in LICENSE.txt.
Works that are forked from other projects are under their original licenses.
The general structure of
refmt repo was copied from whitequark's m17n project, including parts of the
README that instruct how to use this with the OPAM toolchain. Thank you OCaml!