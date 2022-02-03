formidable

A Node.js module for parsing form data, especially file uploads.

If you have any how-to kind of questions, please read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct documents.

For bugs reports and feature requests, please create an issue or ping @tunnckoCore / @3a1FcBx0 at Twitter.

This project is semantically versioned and available as part of the Tidelift Subscription for professional grade assurances, enhanced support and security. Learn more.

The maintainers of formidable and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the Open Source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use.

Project Status: Maintained

Check VERSION NOTES for more information on v1, v2, and v3 plans, NPM dist-tags and branches.

This module was initially developed by @felixge for Transloadit, a service focused on uploading and encoding images and videos. It has been battle-tested against hundreds of GBs of file uploads from a large variety of clients and is considered production-ready and is used in production for years.

Currently, we are few maintainers trying to deal with it. :) More contributors are always welcome! ❤️ Jump on issue #412 which is closed, but if you are interested we can discuss it and add you after strict rules, like enabling Two-Factor Auth in your npm and GitHub accounts.

Highlights

Fast (~900-2500 mb/sec) & streaming multipart parser

Automatically writing file uploads to disk (optional, see options.fileWriteStreamHandler )

) Plugins API - allowing custom parsers and plugins

Low memory footprint

Graceful error handling

Very high test coverage

Install

This project requires Node.js >= 10.13 . Install it using yarn or npm.

We highly recommend to use Yarn when you think to contribute to this project.

This is a low-level package, and if you're using a high-level framework it may already be included. Check the examples below and the examples/ folder.

npm install formidable npm install formidable @v2 npm install formidable @v3

Note: In the near future v3 will be published on the latest NPM dist-tag. Future not ready releases will be published on *-next dist-tags for the corresponding version.

Examples

For more examples look at the examples/ directory.

with Node.js http module

Parse an incoming file upload, with the Node.js's built-in http module.

import http from 'node:http' ; import formidable from 'formidable' ; const server = http.createServer( ( req, res ) => { if (req.url === '/api/upload' && req.method.toLowerCase() === 'post' ) { const form = formidable({}); form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => { if (err) { res.writeHead(err.httpCode || 400 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' }); res.end( String (err)); return ; } res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/json' }); res.end( JSON .stringify({ fields, files }, null , 2 )); }); return ; } res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' }); res.end( ` <h2>With Node.js <code>"http"</code> module</h2> <form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post"> <div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div> <div>File: <input type="file" name="multipleFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div> <input type="submit" value="Upload" /> </form> ` ); }); server.listen( 8080 , () => { console .log( 'Server listening on http://localhost:8080/ ...' ); });

with Express.js

There are multiple variants to do this, but Formidable just need Node.js Request stream, so something like the following example should work just fine, without any third-party Express.js middleware.

Or try the examples/with-express.js

import express from 'express' ; import formidable from 'formidable' ; const app = express(); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => { res.send( ` <h2>With <code>"express"</code> npm package</h2> <form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post"> <div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div> <div>File: <input type="file" name="someExpressFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div> <input type="submit" value="Upload" /> </form> ` ); }); app.post( '/api/upload' , (req, res, next) => { const form = formidable({}); form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => { if (err) { next(err); return ; } res.json({ fields, files }); }); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Server listening on http://localhost:3000 ...' ); });

with Koa and Formidable

Of course, with Koa v1, v2 or future v3 the things are very similar. You can use formidable manually as shown below or through the koa-better-body package which is using formidable under the hood and support more features and different request bodies, check its documentation for more info.

Note: this example is assuming Koa v2. Be aware that you should pass ctx.req which is Node.js's Request, and NOT the ctx.request which is Koa's Request object - there is a difference.

import Koa from 'Koa' ; import formidable from 'formidable' ; const app = new Koa(); app.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .error( 'server error' , err); }); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { if (ctx.url === '/api/upload' && ctx.method.toLowerCase() === 'post' ) { const form = formidable({}); await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { form.parse(ctx.req, (err, fields, files) => { if (err) { reject(err); return ; } ctx.set( 'Content-Type' , 'application/json' ); ctx.status = 200 ; ctx.state = { fields, files }; ctx.body = JSON .stringify(ctx.state, null , 2 ); resolve(); }); }); await next(); return ; } ctx.set( 'Content-Type' , 'text/html' ); ctx.status = 200 ; ctx.body = ` <h2>With <code>"koa"</code> npm package</h2> <form action="/api/upload" enctype="multipart/form-data" method="post"> <div>Text field title: <input type="text" name="title" /></div> <div>File: <input type="file" name="koaFiles" multiple="multiple" /></div> <input type="submit" value="Upload" /> </form> ` ; }); app.use( ( ctx ) => { console .log( 'The next middleware is called' ); console .log( 'Results:' , ctx.state); }); app.listen( 3000 , () => { console .log( 'Server listening on http://localhost:3000 ...' ); });

Benchmarks

The benchmark is quite old, from the old codebase. But maybe quite true though. Previously the numbers was around ~500 mb/sec. Currently with moving to the new Node.js Streams API it's faster. You can clearly see the differences between the Node versions.

Note: a lot better benchmarking could and should be done in future.

Benchmarked on 8GB RAM, Xeon X3440 (2.53 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads)

~/github/node-formidable master ❯ nve --parallel 8 10 12 13 node benchmark/bench-multipart-parser.js ⬢ Node 8 1261.08 mb/sec ⬢ Node 10 1113.04 mb/sec ⬢ Node 12 2107.00 mb/sec ⬢ Node 13 2566.42 mb/sec

API

Formidable / IncomingForm

All shown are equivalent.

Please pass options to the function/constructor, not by assigning them to the instance form

import formidable from 'formidable' ; const form = formidable(options);

Options

See it's defaults in src/Formidable.js DEFAULT_OPTIONS (the DEFAULT_OPTIONS constant).

options.encoding {string} - default 'utf-8' ; sets encoding for incoming form fields,

options.uploadDir {string} - default os.tmpdir() ; the directory for placing file uploads in. You can move them later by using fs.rename() .

options.keepExtensions {boolean} - default false ; to include the extensions of the original files or not

options.allowEmptyFiles {boolean} - default false ; allow upload empty files

options.minFileSize {number} - default 1 (1byte); the minium size of uploaded file.

options.maxFiles {number} - default Infinity ; limit the amount of uploaded files, set Infinity for unlimited

options.maxFileSize {number} - default 200 * 1024 * 1024 (200mb); limit the size of each uploaded file.

options.maxTotalFileSize {number} - default options.maxFileSize ; limit the size of the batch of uploaded files.

options.maxFields {number} - default 1000 ; limit the number of fields, set Infinity for unlimited

options.maxFieldsSize {number} - default 20 * 1024 * 1024 (20mb); limit the amount of memory all fields together (except files) can allocate in bytes.

options.hashAlgorithm {string | false} - default false ; include checksums calculated for incoming files, set this to some hash algorithm, see crypto.createHash for available algorithms

options.fileWriteStreamHandler {function} - default null , which by default writes to host machine file system every file parsed; The function should return an instance of a Writable stream that will receive the uploaded file data. With this option, you can have any custom behavior regarding where the uploaded file data will be streamed for. If you are looking to write the file uploaded in other types of cloud storages (AWS S3, Azure blob storage, Google cloud storage) or private file storage, this is the option you're looking for. When this option is defined the default behavior of writing the file in the host machine file system is lost.

options.filename {function} - default undefined Use it to control newFilename. Must return a string. Will be joined with options.uploadDir.

options.filter {function} - default function that always returns true. Use it to filter files before they are uploaded. Must return a boolean.

options.filename {function} function (name, ext, part, form) -> string

where part can be decomposed as

const { originalFilename, mimetype} = part;

Note: If this size of combined fields, or size of some file is exceeded, an 'error' event is fired.

form.bytesReceived;

form.bytesExpected;

options.filter {function} function ({name, originalFilename, mimetype}) -> boolean

Note: use an outside variable to cancel all uploads upon the first error

const options = { filter : function ( {name, originalFilename, mimetype} ) { return mimetype && mimetype.includes( "image" ); } };

Parses an incoming Node.js request containing form data. If callback is provided, all fields and files are collected and passed to the callback.

const form = formidable({ uploadDir : __dirname }); form.parse(req, (err, fields, files) => { console .log( 'fields:' , fields); console .log( 'files:' , files); });

You may overwrite this method if you are interested in directly accessing the multipart stream. Doing so will disable any 'field' / 'file' events processing which would occur otherwise, making you fully responsible for handling the processing.

About uploadDir , given the following directory structure

project-name ├── src │ └── server .js │ └── uploads └── image .jpg

__dirname would be the same directory as the source file itself (src)

` ${__dirname} /../uploads`

to put files in uploads.

Omitting __dirname would make the path relative to the current working directory. This would be the same if server.js is launched from src but not project-name.

null will use default which is os.tmpdir()

Note: If the directory does not exist, the uploaded files are silently discarded. To make sure it exists:

import {createNecessaryDirectoriesSync} from "filesac" ; const uploadPath = ` ${__dirname} /../uploads` ; createNecessaryDirectoriesSync( ` ${uploadPath} /x` );

In the example below, we listen on couple of events and direct them to the data listener, so you can do whatever you choose there, based on whether its before the file been emitted, the header value, the header name, on field, on file and etc.

Or the other way could be to just override the form.onPart as it's shown a bit later.

form.once( 'error' , console .error); form.on( 'fileBegin' , (formname, file) => { form.emit( 'data' , { name : 'fileBegin' , formname, value : file }); }); form.on( 'file' , (formname, file) => { form.emit( 'data' , { name : 'file' , formname, value : file }); }); form.on( 'field' , (fieldName, fieldValue) => { form.emit( 'data' , { name : 'field' , key : fieldName, value : fieldValue }); }); form.once( 'end' , () => { console .log( 'Done!' ); }); form.on( 'data' , ({ name, key, value, buffer, start, end, formname, ...more }) => { if (name === 'partBegin' ) { } if (name === 'partData' ) { } if (name === 'headerField' ) { } if (name === 'headerValue' ) { } if (name === 'headerEnd' ) { } if (name === 'headersEnd' ) { } if (name === 'field' ) { console .log( 'field name:' , key); console .log( 'field value:' , value); } if (name === 'file' ) { console .log( 'file:' , formname, value); } if (name === 'fileBegin' ) { console .log( 'fileBegin:' , formname, value); } });

A method that allows you to extend the Formidable library. By default we include 4 plugins, which esentially are adapters to plug the different built-in parsers.

The plugins added by this method are always enabled.

See src/plugins/ for more detailed look on default plugins.

The plugin param has such signature:

function ( formidable: Formidable, options: Options ): void ;

The architecture is simple. The plugin is a function that is passed with the Formidable instance (the form across the README examples) and the options.

Note: the plugin function's this context is also the same instance.

const form = formidable({ keepExtensions : true }); form.use( ( self, options ) => { console .log( 'woohoo, custom plugin' ); }); form.parse(req, (error, fields, files) => { console .log( 'done!' ); });

Important to note, is that inside plugin this.options , self.options and options MAY or MAY NOT be the same. General best practice is to always use the this , so you can later test your plugin independently and more easily.

If you want to disable some parsing capabilities of Formidable, you can disable the plugin which corresponds to the parser. For example, if you want to disable multipart parsing (so the src/parsers/Multipart.js which is used in src/plugins/multipart.js), then you can remove it from the options.enabledPlugins , like so

import formidable, {octetstream, querystring, json} from "formidable" ; const form = formidable({ hashAlgorithm : 'sha1' , enabledPlugins : [octetstream, querystring, json], });

Be aware that the order MAY be important too. The names corresponds 1:1 to files in src/plugins/ folder.

Pull requests for new built-in plugins MAY be accepted - for example, more advanced querystring parser. Add your plugin as a new file in src/plugins/ folder (lowercased) and follow how the other plugins are made.

If you want to use Formidable to only handle certain parts for you, you can do something similar. Or see #387 for inspiration, you can for example validate the mime-type.

const form = formidable(); form.onPart = ( part ) => { part.on( 'data' , (buffer) => { }); };

For example, force Formidable to be used only on non-file "parts" (i.e., html fields)

const form = formidable(); form.onPart = function ( part ) { if (part.originalFilename === '' || !part.mimetype) { form._handlePart(part); } };

File

export interface File { file.size: number ; file.filepath: string ; file.originalFilename: string | null ; file.newFilename: string | null ; file.mimetype: string | null ; file.mtime: Date | null ; file.hashAlgorithm: false | | 'sha1' | 'md5' | 'sha256' file.hash: string | object | null ; }

This method returns a JSON-representation of the file, allowing you to JSON.stringify() the file which is useful for logging and responding to requests.

Events

Emitted after each incoming chunk of data that has been parsed. Can be used to roll your own progress bar. Warning Use this only for server side progress bar. On the client side better use XMLHttpRequest with xhr.upload.onprogress =

form.on( 'progress' , (bytesReceived, bytesExpected) => {});

Emitted whenever a field / value pair has been received.

form.on( 'field' , (name, value) => {});

Emitted whenever a new file is detected in the upload stream. Use this event if you want to stream the file to somewhere else while buffering the upload on the file system.

form.on( 'fileBegin' , (formName, file) => { });

Emitted whenever a field / file pair has been received. file is an instance of File .

form.on( 'file' , (formname, file) => { });

Emitted when there is an error processing the incoming form. A request that experiences an error is automatically paused, you will have to manually call request.resume() if you want the request to continue firing 'data' events.

May have error.httpCode and error.code attached.

form.on( 'error' , (err) => {});

Emitted when the request was aborted by the user. Right now this can be due to a 'timeout' or 'close' event on the socket. After this event is emitted, an error event will follow. In the future there will be a separate 'timeout' event (needs a change in the node core).

form.on( 'aborted' , () => {});

Emitted when the entire request has been received, and all contained files have finished flushing to disk. This is a great place for you to send your response.

form.on( 'end' , () => {});

Helpers

firstValues

Gets first values of fields, like pre 3.0.0 without multiples pass in a list of optional exceptions where arrays of strings is still wanted ( <select multiple> for example)

import { firstValues } from 'formidable/src/helpers/firstValues.js' ; form.parse(request, async (error, fieldsMultiple, files) => { if (error) { } const exceptions = [ 'thisshouldbeanarray' ]; const fieldsSingle = firstValues(form, fieldsMultiple, exceptions);

readBooleans

Html form input type="checkbox" only send the value "on" if checked, convert it to booleans for each input that is expected to be sent as a checkbox, only use after firstValues or similar was called.

import { firstValues } from 'formidable/src/helpers/firstValues.js' ; import { readBooleans } from 'formidable/src/helpers/readBooleans.js' ; form.parse(request, async (error, fieldsMultiple, files) => { if (error) { } const fieldsSingle = firstValues(form, fieldsMultiple); const expectedBooleans = [ 'checkbox1' , 'wantsNewsLetter' , 'hasACar' ]; const fieldsWithBooleans = readBooleans(fieldsSingle, expectedBooleans);

Changelog

./CHANGELOG.md

Ports & Credits

multipart-parser: a C++ parser based on formidable

Ryan Dahl for his work on http-parser which heavily inspired the initial multipart_parser.js .

Contributing

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction. If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our Contributing Guide. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

From a Felix blog post:

Sven Lito for fixing bugs and merging patches

egirshov for contributing many improvements to the node-formidable multipart parser

Andrew Kelley for also helping with fixing bugs and making improvements

Mike Frey for contributing JSON support

License

Formidable is licensed under the MIT License.