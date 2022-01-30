@esteemapp/react-native-autocomplete-input

A pure JS autocomplete component for React Native. Use this component in your own projects or use it as inspiration to build your own autocomplete.

Play around with the Example Snack

How to use react-native-autocomplete-input

Tested with RN >= 0.26.2. If you want to use RN < 0.26 try to install react-native-autocomplete-input <= 0.0.5.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-autocomplete-input

or install HEAD from github.com:

npm install --save mrlaessig/react-native-autocomplete-input

Example

render() { const { query } = this .state; const data = filterData(query); return ( < Autocomplete data = {data} value = {query} onChangeText = {(text) => this.setState({ query: text })} flatListProps={{ keyExtractor: (_, idx) => idx, renderItem: ({ item }) => < Text > {item} </ Text > , }} /> ); } // ...

Android

Android does not support overflows (#20), for that reason it is necessary to wrap the autocomplete into a absolute positioned view on Android. This will allow the suggestion list to overlap other views inside your component.

render() { return ( < View > < View style = {styles.autocompleteContainer} > < Autocomplete {/* your props */} /> </ View > < View > < Text > Some content </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } //... const styles = StyleSheet.create({ autocompleteContainer: { flex: 1, left: 0, position: 'absolute', right: 0, top: 0, zIndex: 1 } });

Props

Prop Type Description containerStyle style These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the autocomplete component. hideResults bool Set to true to hide the suggestion list. data array An array with suggestion items to be rendered in renderItem({ item, i }) . Any array with length > 0 will open the suggestion list and any array with length < 1 will hide the list. inputContainerStyle style These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the textInput component. listContainerStyle style These styles will be applied to the container which surrounds the result list. listStyle style These style will be applied to the result list. onShowResults function onShowResults will be called when the autocomplete suggestions appear or disappear. onStartShouldSetResponderCapture function onStartShouldSetResponderCapture will be passed to the result list view container (onStartShouldSetResponderCapture). renderTextInput function render custom TextInput. All props passed to this function. flatListProps object custom props to FlatList.

Known issues

By default the autocomplete will not behave as expected inside a <ScrollView /> . Set the scroll view's prop to fix this: keyboardShouldPersistTaps={true} for RN <= 0.39, or keyboardShouldPersistTaps='always' for RN >= 0.40. (#5).

. Set the scroll view's prop to fix this: for RN <= 0.39, or for RN >= 0.40. (#5). If you want to test with Jest add jest.mock('react-native-autocomplete-input', () => 'Autocomplete'); to your test.

Contribute

Feel free to open issues or do a PR!