Cedar is a library for crafting and sharing data visualizations that:
See below for how to get started, understand cedar's core concepts, or see demos of cedar in action.
You are looking at the documentation for v1.x of cedar. You can also view the documentation for v0.x of cedar.
NOTE: If you want to use cedar in an Ember.js application, see ember-cli-cedar instead.
You can install cedar and its dependencies with npm:
npm install --save @esri/arcgis-rest-feature-layer@^2.0.0 @esri/arcgis-rest-request@^2.0.0 amcharts3 @esri/cedar
or yarn:
yarn add @esri/arcgis-rest-feature-layer@^2.0.0 @esri/arcgis-rest-request@^2.0.0 amcharts3 @esri/cedar
Alternatively, you can get cedar from the unpkg.com CDN as shown below.
If you're using Cedar in a modern web application built with a bundler like webpack, you can load Cedar and its dependencies using
import statements.
// import the amCharts base library
import "amcharts3/amcharts/amcharts";
// in this case, we only need bar charts, so we'll import the appropriate amCharts module
import "amcharts3/amcharts/serial";
// optionally import an amcharts theme; cedar provides a calcite theme
import "@esri/cedar/dist/umd/themes/amCharts/calcite.js";
// import the cedar Chart class
import { Chart } from "@esri/cedar"
If you need to use other chart types, or want to use amCharts plugins, import the appropriate amCharts modules before importing cedar:
// for pie charts
import "amcharts3/amcharts/pie";
// for scatter and bubble charts
import "amcharts3/amcharts/xy";
// for radar charts
import "amcharts3/amcharts/radar";
See the amCharts documentation for more information on importing amCharts modules.
Once cedar is loaded you can create and show the chart at a designated element. First create the element:
<div id="chart" style="height: 400px;"></div>
Then add a script that will configure cedar and render the chart:
// connect to the data
var datasets = [{
"url": "https://services.arcgis.com/uDTUpUPbk8X8mXwl/arcgis/rest/services/Public_Schools_in_Onondaga_County/FeatureServer/0",
"name": "schools",
"query": {
"orderByFields": "Number_of_SUM DESC",
"groupByFieldsForStatistics": "Type",
"outStatistics": [{
"statisticType": "sum",
"onStatisticField": "Number_of",
"outStatisticFieldName": "Number_of_SUM"
}]
}
}];
// designate a one or more series to show the data on the chart
var series = [{
"category": {"field": "Type", "label": "Type"},
"value": {"field": "Number_of_SUM", "label": "Number of Students"},
"source": "schools"
}];
// optionally override any of the cart type's default styles
var overrides = {
"categoryAxis": {
"labelRotation": -45
}
}
//create a cedar chart using the known 'bar' type
var elementId = 'chart';
// NOTE: the following line assumes you've imported Chart like:
// import { Chart } from "@esri/cedar";
// if you've loaded the Cedar using script tags
// and are using the cedar global instead
// you should replace this line with:
// var chart = new cedar.Chart(elementId, {"type": "bar"})
var chart = new Chart(elementId, {"type": "bar"})
.datasets(datasets)
.series(series)
.overrides(overrides);
// render the chart
chart.show();
See the API documentation for further details on how to work with cedar charts.
See the Demos section below for examples of Cedar working with other libraries like ArcGIS API for JavaScript or React.
You can configure cedar to use a custom implementation of
fetch() by setting
cedar.config.fetch = myCustomFetch.
Cedar charts are built from a definition, which consists of:
url to an ArcGIS feature layer along with optional query parameters
data, which can be a feature set, or an array of features or POJOs
overrides that are specific modifications to the chart type's default styles
Cedar currently provides a set of commonly used chart types including bar, line, area, scatter, bubble, pie, and radar. In the future it will be possible for developers to create custom charts types that can be used by other developers with their own data sources.
Slides from the 2018 DevSummit
See this code pen to try creating a simple bar chart like the one above.
You can then see and modify the definitions for different types of charts.
You can also see how to use cedar with the ArcGIS API for JavaScript in these examples:
See this CodeSandbox for an example of how to use Cedar in React.
Instead of installing and importing Cedar, you can load Cedar and its dependencies by including script tags that point to the CDN (or your locally installed versions of these libraries). This will make the
cedar global available to your application.
<!-- load the amCharts base library -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/amcharts.js"></script>
<!-- in this case, we only need bar charts, so we'll load the appropriate amCharts script -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/serial.js"></script>
<!-- load the arcgis-rest-js scripts -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/arcgis-rest-request"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/arcgis-rest-feature-layer"></script>
<!-- optionally load an amcharts theme; cedar provides a calcite theme -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/cedar/dist/umd/themes/amCharts/calcite.js"></script>
<!-- load cedar -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/cedar/dist/umd/cedar.js"></script>
If you need to use other chart types, or want to use amCharts plugins, load the appropriate amCharts scripts before loading cedar:
<!-- for pie charts -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/pie.js"></script>
<!-- for scatter and bubble charts -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/xy.js"></script>
<!-- for radar charts -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/radar.js"></script>
<!-- optioinally load the amcharts plugin to export the chart as and image or table -->
<script src="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://www.amcharts.com/lib/3/plugins/export/export.css" type="text/css" media="all" />
Cedar isn't yet another JavaScript charting library. Instead, cedar is a very thin wrapper around other libraries that do the heavy lifting. Cedar uses amCharts library as its charting engine. Cedar also uses @esri/arcgis-rest-feature-layer and @esri/arcgis-rest-request to query feature data. You will need to install these libraries along with cedar in your application. If you are loading cedar from a CDN, please refer to the loading cedar section above for the
<script> tags that you will need to include.
Cedar supports the same browsers as ArcGIS Online, however you may need to include polyfills for
fetch and
Promise, if your application has to support browers that don't support them (i.e. IE or older versions of Safari/Android).
For transparency into the release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, Cedar is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines and will adhere to these rules whenever possible.
Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.
This repository is a monorepo managed using yarn workspaces and lerna
cd into the
cedar folder
yarn
/docs
yarn start
To run tests one time for all packages, run
yarn test from the monorepo root.
To run tests for any package as you update its source code,
cd into that package and run
yarn run test:watch to continually run that package's tests as you make your changes.
Copyright © 2014-2018 Esri
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.
A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.