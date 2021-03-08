openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils

by Esri
1.3.0 (see all)

Tools to convert ArcGIS JSON geometries to GeoJSON geometries and vice-versa.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

Important

arcgis-to-geojson-utils is no longer maintained. It is recommended to migrate to https://github.com/terraformer-js/terraformer/blob/master/packages/arcgis/README.md.

arcgis-to-geojson-utils

npm travis standard

Tools to convert ArcGIS JSON geometries to GeoJSON geometries and vice versa.

Install

npm install @esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils

Usage

Browser (from CDN)

This package is distributed as a UMD module and can also be used in AMD based systems or as a global under the ArcgisToGeojsonUtils namespace.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils"></script>

ArcgisToGeojsonUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON({
    "x":-122.6764,
    "y":45.5165,
    "spatialReference": {
      "wkid": 4326
    }
});

ES6

import { arcgisToGeoJSON } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils';
import { geojsonToArcGIS } from '@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils';

// parse ArcGIS JSON, convert it to GeoJSON
const geojson = arcgisToGeoJSON({
    "x":-122.6764,
    "y":45.5165,
    "spatialReference": {
      "wkid": 4326
    }
  });

// take GeoJSON and convert it to ArcGIS JSON
const arcgis = geojsonToArcGIS({
  "type": "Point",
  "coordinates": [45.5165, -122.6764]
});

Node.js

const esriUtils = require('@esri/arcgis-to-geojson-utils');

esriUtils.geojsonToArcGIS(/* ... */);
esriUtils.arcgisToGeoJSON(/* ... */);

Thanks to @JeffJacobson, TypeScript typings and tests can be found on npm.

We recommend using --moduleResolution Node to ensure the compiler recognizes the types.

Issues

Find a bug or want to request a new feature? Please let us know by submitting an issue.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

Ports

ProjectLanguageStatusMaintainer
arcgis2geojsonPythonIncomplete@chris48s

Licensing

Copyright © 2015-2018 Esri

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

A copy of the license is available in the repository's LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Dan JanesSan Francisco15 Ratings0 Reviews
"Code for the unexpected" I like to code in silence or listening to J-Pop
November 1, 2020
Easy to Use

This package is very nice to standardize geojson features. If you have ever worked with large geojson datasets then you know that it can be a pain in the butt if you are given a lot of json that isn't necessarily all standardized. You can convert a geom to ArcGIS then back to GeoJson and it will standardize some of the features for further processing with something like turf.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial